Athletics | A scary incident at the Kaleva Games – an ambulance to the scene

Athletics|The Kaleva Games are contested in Vaasa.

Athletics The Saturday of the Kaleva Games took a dramatic turn when the tent near the grandstand collapsed due to a gust of wind. The matter is confirmed by the general secretary of the event Mikael Nordman.

One Talkoo resident was injured in the situation. According to Nordman, the injuries were minor, but he was still taken to the hospital by ambulance.

According to the delivery, the first aid arrived quickly in the situation. The organizers stood there as a visual barrier and directed people to walk elsewhere.

The injured person was put on a stretcher and taken for treatment.

Nordman says that the tent in question has been taken out of use for the rest of the Games.

Kaleva Games Saturday started already at ten in the morning, and the races continue until the evening. Saturday’s final event is the expected women’s 100-meter hurdles final at 8:15 p.m.

The Kaleva competitions end on Sunday.

The matter was corrected on June 29, 2024 at 2:34 p.m. It was not a case of illness, as was reported earlier in the story, but a person was injured due to the collapse of the tent. It was also not a spectator, as was said earlier in the story, but a resident of Talkoo.