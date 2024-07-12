Athletics | A revelation from the top coach behind the scenes of the Diamond League – criticizes the Swedes

Athletics|The Diamond League of Monaco will be contested on Friday evening. The triple jump coach who is there talks about the competition arrangements and the condition of the world champion he coaches. The couple is preparing for the Olympics, where they will face Senni Salminen from Finland.

The triple jump of the reigning world hall champion, the Dominican Republic by Thea LaFond coach’s spouse Aaron Gadson answers HS’s call with a row of yachts next to him.

The athletes and coaches of Monaco’s diamond league stay in the immediate vicinity of the beautiful coastline and the competition stadium.

“This place is impressive. One of the nicest stadiums I’ve seen,” says Gadson.

The American coach has toured diamond league competitions around the world. Gadson praises Monaco’s race arrangements as well managed.

According to the top coach, the Stockholm diamond league could have been handled better.

“In Sweden, we couldn’t get to the stadium to train the day before the race because there was a marathon going on,” says Gadson.

“It would be good to get to test and get a feel for the competition venue before the competition itself.”

The American says that during his coaching career, he has been in diamond league competitions where the athletes have not been given the opportunity for strength training.

According to Gadson, it has been saved in Monaco without any problems this year.

“A couple of years ago, I was kicked out of the weightlifting gym here. A separate, slightly older hall has been reserved for general athletes.”

In the women’s triple jump of the Diamond League of Monaco, almost all the Olympic medal favorites compete. Only Belarus is missing from the top jumpers in the world statistics Viyaleta Skvartsova and Turkey Tuğba Danişmaz. Last year’s World Cup silver medalist from Ukraine Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk opens his season in Monaco.

“Everyone who I think will be a tough competitor in Paris is here.”

“This competition is a good test of the condition of all the jumpers.”

Gadson says that the training jumps of his coaches have looked good lately. According to Gadson, the time difference is not a problem either, because the competition is held only in the evening.

“Usually we haven’t jumped particularly far here. The jump is not super fast, it’s a bit softer.”

of Monaco the diamond league starts on Friday at 20:00 Finnish time. There will be no Finns in the evening’s competition, but the start lists are full of world stars.

In the men’s 400-meter hurdles, three of the world’s strongest runners line up at the starting line. Holder of the world record 45.94 Karsten Warholm against all-time runners-up and runners-up Rai Benjamin’s and by Alison dos Santos.

The trio is in the same race for the first time since last year’s diamond league final, which Benjamin won with a time of 46:39.

Wilma Murto will not participate in the diamond league due to injury, but the top five in the world statistics will be competing for rivals at the upcoming Olympics in Monaco.

One the evening’s delicacies are the men’s 800 meters. The top of the world statistics was reset in the diamond league in Paris, where six of the season’s best results were achieved. Andreas Kramer ran a Swedish record in the same race.

In Monaco, five top-fit ​​runners from the race in Paris five days ago will line up at the starting line.

The evening’s program also includes the recent European champion by Jakob Ingebrigtsen star 1,500 meters.