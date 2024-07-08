Athletics | A refugee from Ukraine did an amazing trick – “A pretty extraordinary guy”

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Ukraine’s Jaroslava Mahutshih broke the women’s high jump world record at the Paris Diamond League. She jumped 210 cm, surpassing Bulgaria’s Stefka Kostadinova’s ME result of 209 in 1987. Mahutshih has been a successful athlete and won gold at the European Championships in Rome and the World Indoor Championships in March 2022.

Nearly The 37-year-old women’s high jump world record went down in history on Sunday.

Ukrainian Jaroslava Mahutshih jumped 210 in Paris Diamond League and made Bulgarian history Stefka Kostadinova ME result 209, which was born in the summer 1987 World Championships.

“This is one of the world records in athletics, which you may have thought would almost never be broken. Just like that, it was violated”, athletics expert Lauri Hollo says.

“In the last 20 years by Blanka Vlasic besides, there hasn’t really been anyone who has looked like the record could be broken. Quite an exceptional guy.”

Hollo already told Mahutshi after crossing 207 that the result could be even better.

“Technically, his jumping is really skillful. A very fast pace run, and then he still gets an effort at such a fast pace just right. It really takes a lot. As it should, of course, when you exceed 210.”

“ “He’s been really tough since he was young.”

Mahutshih won gold at the European Championships in June.

Mahutshih has increased the speed from last summer by three steps.

“When you can take advantage of the extra speed in this sport, this can also happen. Sometimes it can also cause technical problems: there is sensitivity to mistakes and unevenness,” says Finland’s top woman Ella Junnilan coach Tuomas Sallinen.

“Mahutshih has been a really tough athlete throughout his short career. Apart from the extra speed, there is nothing technically new and wonderful about the jump. It’s pretty amazing that the change was successful so quickly with such a strong improvement in results.”

Earlier in the summer, Mahutshih won gold at the European Championships in Rome. He is also the reigning world champion from Budapest last summer.

Debuted in the adult competition in Rome Arttu Mattila describes Mahutsih’s performance as “super tough”.

The fact that only the men’s high jump at the Kaleva Games brings some perspective to the Ukrainian’s performance Daniel Kosonen (218) jumped higher than Mahutshih. Mattila (record 221) remained at a height of 210. Even in the European Championships, not all men reached the Ukrainian’s tally.

“He has been really tough since he was young. In that sense, it was expected that he will do it, if he does,” Mattila says of ME.

From the young Mahutshih, who has been sparkling at his age, won his first adult competition gold at the World Indoor Championships in March 2022.

He traveled 2,000 kilometers to the competition venue in Serbia by car and after only a short time before he became a refugee when Russia had started its brutal large-scale attack on Ukraine at the end of February.

“Hundreds of phone calls, many changes of direction, explosions, fires and air raid sirens. I’d like to think that it [matka] it was just a bad dream, but it’s a reality if you want to leave my country. The reality of war,” Mahutshih said at the time.

“ “We spent several days in the basement and only followed minute by minute news from Kiev, Sumy and Kharkiv.”

When Russia attacked, Mahutshih had to flee from his hometown Dnipro to a nearby village.

“Nobody could even think about training. We spent several days in the basement and only followed minute by minute news from Kyiv, Sumy and Kharkiv,” Mahutshih said at the time on the website of the European Athletics Federation.

Mahutshih currently lives in Germany.

“An athlete under the age of 23 and running away from the war in Germany. Considering all this, the world record is quite a thing. On Sunday, of course, there was also an extremely good condition and good mood. However, he improved his season’s best by six centimeters and his record by four,” notes Hollo.

Hollo emphasizes that although the previous competitions of this season did not allow us to expect such a strong result, the trend for Mahutsih has long been such that ME could be expected to be possible.

Five years ago, the Ukrainian jumped to the World Cup silver in Doha with a score of 204, which was the world record for under-20s.

As a continuation of the ME in Paris, he will aim for gold at the same place in next month’s Olympic Games – as a clear early favorite.

“From Sunday’s jump, I didn’t have the feeling that this would necessarily be everything. The bar could be touched a little, but 1–2 cents can still be spared. Great to watch,” says Hollo.

“It’s really hard to see that there would be any sort of challenger for him in the current team.”