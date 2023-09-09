Athletics | A new achievement has been added to Viivi Lehikoinen’s award collections – HIFK celebrated the victory of the women’s relay

Lehikoinen said the season was divided.

A fencer Viivi Lehikoinen in addition to his many personal Finnish championships, has captured numerous SM medals in relay races. On Saturday, a new kind of medal entered Lehikoinen’s trophy cabinet, when the Finnish swimmer won the women’s 4×100 meters Finnish championship in the Turku SM relays in the HIFK team.

In addition to Lehikoinen, the team ran Lotta Kemppinen, Nea Mattila and Nora Lindahl.

“Four times I have won silver in the relay, so it was time to win gold. The championship was a clear goal for us, even though the people from Jyväskylä were considered early favorites. Messages is the kind of event I always want to be a part of,” Lehikoinen beamed.

Aituri will continue his work in the SC relays on Sunday in the 4×400 meter relay, which will probably be the last race of the season.

In June, Lehikoinen ran the 400-meter hurdles Finnish record of 54.40.

“The season was a bit divided. There was a lot of good in it, but there was also a lot left in the teeth. I believed that I would have had the guts to do better and I would have been able to improve the record more often”, Lehikoinen thought.

There will be no changes in Lehikoinen’s training patterns, and he will continue his training with the Swiss Laurent Meuwlyn learning.

“The European Championships in Rome are already at the beginning of June. This year I ran my best time since the beginning of the season”, so there probably won’t be any big changes to the training patterns.

Lehikoinen did not want to comment on the uproar over China’s participation in the Diamond League.

“That matter is now packaged”, Lehikoinen stated briefly.

Men’s Jyväskylä Kenttäurheilijat won the 4×100 meters Finnish championship, whose winning time of 40.07 equals the 25-year-old Finnish record of the Turku Sports Association. They ran in a team Santeri Kuusiniemi, Elmo Lakka, Konsta Alatupa and Viljami Kaasalainen. Polvijärvi Urheilijat, who finished in silver, lost to JKU by half a second.

“I got the cap first, and fortunately no one passed by,” rejoiced JKU anchor Kaasalainen.

“Our only goal was to run the Finnish record. Now it’s really sad that we just sidestepped it”, worried Alatupa, who was pinned in the back corner.