Athletics | A man lives in Myrskylä who still holds the European record – “Even 50 years later I get to answer the question, what happened to me”

Ari Paunonen has held one of the toughest European records for young people in endurance running for 46 years. A couple of weeks ago, he freaked out that now he lost it. Paunonen won two European youth championships in the 1970s and was one of the most talented runners of his time.

Myrskylä

To population proportionately, Myrskylä may have more elite runners than any other rural municipality in eastern Uusimaa.

Four-time Olympic champion Lasse Virén in the 1970s Myrskylä ran onto the map of Finland, and at a younger age than him On Ari Paunose still has two endurance running records in Finland.

Also two other endurance runners of the 1970s, Mikko Ala-Leppilampi and Seppo Tuominenare Myrskylä Myrsky athletes, although they have moved from elsewhere.

Virén’s role model, the national team runner of the 1960s Pertti Sariomaa, was Myrskylä’s own man. Likewise, born and spent his youth in Myrskylä Rolf Haikkolawho became Virén’s coach.

“Neither Myrskylä nor Sulkavä, where I was born, have had licensed athletes for many years. The old traditional rural sports have become rarer”, Paunonen, who lives in the center of the municipality, regrets the current situation.

When Paunonen ran Finnish records in the mile (1,609 meters) and 3,000 meters in 1977, his club was Sulkavan Urheilijat -41.

He moved to Myrskylä in 1988 after work and attracted by Virén.

“The wife saw that there are private plots for sale in Myrskylä. I said don’t talk crazy. I won’t go there. On one race trip in Eastern Finland, I met Lasse at the service station quite by chance and I came to say that we are looking at apartments in Myrskylä. Virén said to go there,” Paunonen remembers.

Sometimes Paunonen and his wife, who has a running background Aila Paunonen (surname Virkberg) lived alone in Helsinki, when the children had already moved away, but returned to Myrskylä with a population of around 1,760.

Paunonen and during Virén’s time, Myrskylä had lively sports activities. Lassen Hölkkä gathered 2,000 runners at its best, and there was plenty of activity on the sports field next to Paunosten’s detached house.

On an autumn weekday, there is no one on the field when Paunonen steps there to be photographed.

“From the point of view of my own work, Myrskylä is still a central place, as you can get to Helsinki in an hour and active athletics venues are 40 kilometers away in every direction.”

Paunonen, 65, has retired as editor-in-chief of Juoksija magazine, but he is still one of the magazine’s five owners and continues to write in a freelance role.

Paunonen became the editor-in-chief and managing director of Juoksija magazine Tapio Pekolan from the invitation. Pekola was an ardent defender of running sports and a family friend of the Paunostes.

“Pekola said to come work for Juoksija magazine. When I asked for which job, he replied that you can choose. When I stopped running, I started typing on the computer,” says Paunonen about his 35-year career in Juoksija magazine.

“The magazine has a glorious sky. It is one of the few private magazines in the running industry that is alive in the world. I started subscribing to the magazine already in 1972, when it had been founded the previous year.”

“ “We run so few miles these days. It used to be a prestigious trip.”

See also Alexander Bätz's book "Nero" Ari Paunonen wins the 1,500 meter race in the Sweden match in Stockholm in August 1977.

Running Paunonen practically stopped running in his thirties in 1988. However, in 1992, he still broke four minutes on his 1,500-meter parade.

Paunonen reached the top of the world at an exceptionally young age. He twice won the 19-year-old European Championship at 1,500 meters in 1975 and 1977. In cross-country, he reached the bronze medal at the Junior World Championships in 1977.

In the Kaleva Games, he ran twice as Finnish champion at 1,500 meters and once at 800 meters. Already in 1973, he ran the Finnish record for 15-year-olds at 1,500 meters.

In total, he has run twenty Finnish records, when all distances and hall results are counted.

Paunonen’s hard level 3,000 meter Finnish record of 7 minutes, 43 seconds and 20 tenths of a second (7.43.20) set in 1977 is still the European record for 19-year-olds.

It’s been there for 46 years, but a couple of weeks ago it was close to falling. Swedish Jonathan Grahn it was only 0.18 seconds (7:43.38) behind in the race in Croatia.

“I was a little scared that now it went. I didn’t expect such a hard time from Grahn. The funniest thing in the same run was that my Slovenian son-in-law Jean Rudolph was in it as a hare”, Paunonen says and laughs.

At the end of September, the Paunoses pack their car and drive to Slovenia to visit their daughter who lives there Only and three-year-old grandson.

Even as a youth world record, Paunonen’s time remained until 1989, when African runners came.

“Jakob Ingebrigtsen would have broken my European record in his last year in the youth league. Fortunately, he was in such good shape that he didn’t have time to run 3,000 meters, but concentrated on other distances.”

In the mile, Paunonen’s adult Finnish record is 3:55.65. That’s a tough time too.

“It corresponds to a time of about 3.38 for 1,500 meters. Santtu Heikkinen and Joonas Rinne would have been able to break it properly this summer. So few miles are run these days. It used to be a prestigious trip.”

In the summer, Heikkinen was less than a second behind Paunonen’s mile SE with a time of 3:56.36.

At the beginning of summer, Heikkinen said that he would also break Pekka Vasalan The 51-year-old 1,500-meter Finnish record of 3:36.33, but still failed.

“Santu had strong reasons for his words. That’s how much you have to threaten, and I believe that he will still beat Vasala’s time.”

“ “In a way, I achieved my goal.”

Ari Paunose has a rich trophy cabinet at home. See also Motorsport | A dangerous road in the middle of Helsinki led five young men to their deaths

Some of Ari Paunonen’s medals are stored in tin boxes.

International the current president of the athletics association Sebastian Coe has named Paunonen as one of the most talented runners of all time when asked.

Two other top British runners have said the same Steve Cram and Steve Ovett. The British trio won Olympic and World Cup medals in their careers.

On the other hand, Paunonen never competed in the Olympics or the World Championships.

A youth star did not develop into an adult champion.

Maybe the potential was not used?

“Even 50 years later, I get to answer the question of what happened to me. In a way, I achieved my goal. When I was young, I got very close to the top of the world and was able to beat the top names, but I lost my level, and my development leveled off,” says Paunonen.

“Sports became too much of a way of life for me. I ran because it was so nice. I trained too hard at the wrong time. I could have practiced less in some situations and got more out of the result. I trained hard even from a young age.”

For fifteen years, Paunonen practically trained twice a day. In a year, 7,000–8,000 running kilometers were accumulated.

In terms of his characteristics, Paunonen would probably have been at his best at 5,000 and 10,000 meters.

“The gifts referred to endurance running, and the enthusiasm for the sport was strong. I had endurance in my body, but in terms of my body structure and running technique, I was more of a miler than an endurance runner. Of course, the running technique could have been refined more economically.”

“I was slow, and my anaerobic capacity was tight for middle distances.”

Due to his durability, Paunose could also have become a skier. As a child, he read the three-time Olympic champion by heart Eero Mäntyrantna biography From Cairo to the race tracks.

“I read it cover to cover. I refueled it several times because it contained a lot of coaching information and information about the life of an athlete. Juha Väätäinen and Virén’s examples, however, influenced me to start running.”

“ “A good national level is starting to be missing in many sports.”

Eero Mäntyrantna’s biography is one of Ari Paunonen’s favorite books.

Contemporary athletics Paunonen watches from a vantage point and critically, even though he helps the Finnish Sports Federation.

“Finnish athletics has a lot of good things but also weaknesses. The sport’s media attention is even unimaginably great. It tells you how much people are interested in it. Still, there are a few big black holes in the sport.”

For example, according to Paunonen, men’s endurance running has collapsed, although there are individual bright spots in the sport. Like by Eemil Helander silver in the youth European Championships in the summer at 5,000 meters.

“Can’t exercise anymore”? Paunonen asks.

“General sportsmanship is disappearing. It can be seen especially in many throwing and jumping sports, where the athletes have major deficiencies in, for example, elasticity.”

“If Wilma Murto would have been out of the World Cup, the success would have been quite poor. At the World Cup level, the success has been even better in history, and at the same time the criticism has been much harsher. Today there is no criticism at all.”

In the last two summers, Finland has fielded exceptionally large teams for the World and European Championships.

“Perhaps a third of the team could have been left out based on top sportsmanship. There are many good athletes in some sports, but after them the level drops. A good national level is starting to be missing in many sports.”

Paunonen points a critical finger at the International Association of Athletics Federations, which has created the current ranking system.

“The athletes have passed the selection system, although they may not have reached the level required by the prestigious competitions. Finland has taken advantage of the representation seats vacated by athletes from other countries. It’s hard to go to surgery, and the athletes dare to complain.”

Paunonen points out that it is of course valuable for an athlete to reach the status of the Olympic and World Championships.

Eveliina Määttänen reached the semi-finals in the 800 meters of the World Championships in August.

Summer One of the athletes Paunonen once coached was also seen at the World Championships. Eveliina Määttänen reached the semi-finals in the 800 meters.

Määttänen is a former 400-meter hurdler, to whom Paunonen says he has suggested many times to switch to 800 meters.

“Eveliina still wanted to try as a paddler. Then he matured the idea. I could clearly see that he has endurance qualities.”

Paunonen also coached both his daughters Aino and Venlan. Aino’s only record for 800 meters is 2:04.26. Venla ran the 400 meter hurdles with a time of 57.44.

Other national level athletes have also been coached.

“My biggest dream in life is to develop as a coach and pilot a top miler. And I don’t underestimate the names of the previous trainees at all.”

“ “It’s a good quiz question, who has the most national team representation in Myrskylä.”

When women’s 800 meters is now a hot sport in Finland, it is worth mentioning that Paunonen’s wife Aila is part of the Finnish record chain for the distance.

Aila Virkberg ran the Finnish record twice on the way in 1975: 2.05.3 and 2.05.26.

Aila is also the hardest-working cross-country runner in the Paunoste running family. He has competed in 37 national matches in 46 starts.

“It’s a good quiz question, who has the most international matches in Myrskylä. Many are guessing Virén or me,” says Ari Paunonen.