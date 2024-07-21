Athletics | A huge record improvement from the new fencing sensation – Saara Keskitalo surprised even herself: “This means a lot”

Athletics|Saara Keskitalo dramatically improved her record in the Joensuu gp by running the fifth fastest time of all time in Finland. The value of a top performance is enhanced by a difficult starting point for the season.

A fencer Saara Keskitalo, 24, surprised not only the entire athletics nation but also himself on Saturday. Keskitalo, who was aiming for under 13 seconds, improved his record by 21 hundredths to 12.84 with a single throw.

Now the sensational runner of the Joensuu gp races has had time to process his record run overnight.

The Espoo Tapioen runner remembered a good start and initial acceleration. Around the eighth fence, he realized that he was in a fast pace.

“I still don’t remember much about the run,” Keskitalo says.

“This means a lot. Under 13 seconds has been such a phantom limit.”

An achievement The starting points from which Keskitalo started the competition season increase the effectiveness.

Mikael Ylöstalo coached Keskitalo tore his hamstring in February. It took a month to rehabilitate the thigh.

“Just when I had my hamstrings rehabilitated and had to start full weight training, I got sick and had a fever for three weeks,” says Keskitalo.

Keskitalo cannot answer how such a wild result is possible after the health concerns of the training season.

“I thought about it myself.”

“We made a smart plan, and we didn’t go looking for quick wins.”

Saara Keskitalo (in the foreground) received help from the recent Finnish record runner Lotta Harala (left).

Joensuu the fence race was as planned for Keskitalo.

On the left side ran Vilma Mäki, with whom Keskitalo has had constant struggles throughout the summer. Starting from the right side Lotta Haralan According to Keskitalo, it was good to run towards the back.

“It was a big help when both sides had appropriate tension,” says Keskitalo.

In its record time, Keskitalo rose to fifth place in Finland’s all-time statistics. A tough scalp also came off in Joensuu, when the reigning indoor European champion was left behind Reetta Hurske.

For the rest of the season, Keskitalo hopes for consistency. According to Keskitalo, improving the record even further is also possible.

The score limit of 12.98 for the June European Championships would have fallen below Joensuu’s run. The direct Olympic limit for Paris was 12.77. Keskitalo does not want to stress too much about the prize competitions in the coming years.

“I like to think that we are going to improve the results. The prize competitions will come if they are meant to come.”