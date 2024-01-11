Athletics | A huge improvement – Wilma Murto set a hard record in the parallel pull

Turku

Pole vaulter Wilma Murron25, the season started with a bang when he set a new Finnish indoor track record of 481 on Saturday in Kuortane.

Murto commented after the race that the result was not a surprise.

“Coach Jarno Koivunen after the race with, we wondered if it was a neutral feeling, even though it was such a good race. Both have been very aware of what I can do”, says Murto a few days after the race.

In the background is something that sounds simple but is extremely important for an athlete.

“When you've been able to train for a long time in good health, you don't need to change anything and the development steps just come from that.”

At the breaking level, development does not necessarily come in leaps and bounds anymore. However, according to him, a few leap-like development steps have been achieved during the winter.

“The 3-4 year old parallel pull-up record improved by five kilograms. It is now 105 kilos. I like doing it terribly, so for me it's an important result.”

The value of the performance is increased by the fact that the result came raw and not squatting in the style of weightlifters.

“I've been asked why I do it raw, but it's parallel to a track and field athlete,” Murto reasons.

Murto has been able to train healthy, which has led to strong results from the beginning of the season.

Murto says that he is currently waiting for even more important results like the rising moon. In Kuortane, the running speed was measured with a radar, which tells how hard the athlete comes to the pit.

“It is an essential figure. I've seen the data a bit with my side eye, and it looks really good. That's where the percentage figures come from. It's surprising that there have been such big development steps yet.”

“ “It may be that I go on stage zero times, or I may go up there several times.”

There is a break at the Sports Gala held on Thursday, nominated both for Sportsman of the Year and for the most inspiring sports moment. He bagged the latter and the Role Model of the Year award last year, so the stage is not a completely foreign place.

“Maybe it's more exciting now than last year. Munich (European Championships) and the commotion around it gave direction to the fact that I could then guess the award for the most exciting sports moment. Now it is so even in every category and there are no clear individual performances above the others. It may be that I go on stage zero times, or I may go up there several times. It's hard to predict,” Murto reflects.

Murto was awarded with two verticals at last year's Sports Gala.

The two achievements are side by side when asked about his own most inspiring moment.

“Budapest World Championship bronze and the Diamond League competition win compete equally. They were both big leaps for me.”

“It's really hard to put others in order. The first that comes to mind (Kalle) Rovanperä and the Davis Cup, they've been sweet to watch.”

From the athletics side, Murto mentions the first pole vault world record he witnessed live.

“In Eugene, I got to see Mondo up close (Armand Duplantis) of ME, and it was the one that stuck in my mind the most.”

“ “The few days he had time to spend here were really nice.”

A fresh SE in addition, Murto's advances were reported at the turn of the year, when his guest in Finland was a New Zealand racing sister Olivia McTaggart23.

Murto says that they have known each other since 2018. He has acted as a Turku guide for his colleague, for example, during Paavo Nurme's games. The idea of ​​a winter visit was born last fall.

“People who come from that far often have two sets of wings, one of which they keep in Europe while they train at home. Liv's seipää have been in Kupittaa's hall. The plan was that he will come here to spend the New Year, recover from jet lag and pick up his wings before the hall season in Europe,” says Murto.

“So a practical solution was made out of it. The few days he had time to spend here were really nice.”

Olivia McTaggart's record is 471.

The video published by McTaggart on Instagram shows, among other things, open swimming, making a snow angel, fireworks and training in the Kupittaa hall.

Murto admits that he invented traditional Finnish judgments to kill his rival sister.

“At home in Kuusjoki, we have a very traditional sauna cabin with no electricity, water or heating. I iced him in 20 degrees below zero to heat the sauna there and make a hole in the pond with an ice saw.”

“He quickly went into the open space, even though he had never seen snow or been to the open space before. I found quite a lot of Finnish mentality in him and he went without prejudice to do somersaults on the project when he was told to.”

Now Burglary focuses fully on the reign, which culminates in the World Cup at the beginning of March. The season differs slightly from last year.

“Last year, as I remember, there were eight races, and now there are six or seven, depending on what we decide to do. Three races are in Finland and three in France, so I can get there with less travel.”

One of the domestic pole vault competitions will be held in Turku Areena on Valentine's Day. The organizers of the Paavo Nurmi Games have been thinking about an international competition organized in winter for a long time, and now the time was ripe for it.

The self-righted star of the Valentine's Day race is an athlete from his own town.

For the race built around Murro, showmanship is created in the big Arena with lights and sound. At least a Canadian is coming to tighten the breach Alysha Newman.

“It's a pretty weird idea that the competition relies so much on the work of our local, but it feels really great. A home race is always a home race and it's always a special thing.”

Murto has not set himself specific performance goals for the season, but he has other goals even more so.

“If you're not terribly surprised by crossing 480, it tells you that if you're sure to succeed, there's a chance to get 10 centimeters higher.”

“The Olympic year is the most important year of my career so far, so I'm leaving with great goals. There are three prestigious competitions, and we go with the idea that I will not come home without a medal from one of them.”