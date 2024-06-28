Athletics | A historic sentence for a long-distance runner: a lifetime ban

Athletics|The Kenyan runner no longer has anything to do with competitions.

Kenyan long distance runner Beatrice Toroitich has received a historic verdict, Expressen tells.

Toroitichi was banned for life, the first time in Kenyan athletics history.

The reason for the extraordinary punishment is clear: Toroitich, 42, was already convicted of doping for the third time in just a few years.

Toroitich was caught for the first time in 2019. At that time, he was banned from competition for a year. However, in 2022 and 2023, banned substances were found in the runner’s body again.

Kenya has struggled with serious doping problems in recent years. The country’s anti-doping agency has been given additional funding for testing athletes.

Toroitich’s record in the half marathon is 1:11.39 and in the full marathon is 2:27.41.