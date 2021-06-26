Athletics A great leap from Kristiina Mäkelä: the Olympic border was broken despite dizziness

The result of 14.41 is also Kristiina Mäkelä’s own record.

Triple jumper Kristiina Mäkelä broke the Olympic line at Kuortane Games on Saturday. The tailwind was allowed at 1.4 meters per second.

The result of 14.41 is also Mäkelä’s own record. His three-year record of 14.31 improved with Kuortane by ten cents.

Tokyo’s A-border was broken in the fourth round. Mäkelä stopped the race immediately.

“It felt like my back was a bit stuck. I don’t know if I could have jumped more than these four. Now, of course, there is a top feeling, ”Mäkelä said.

When the result came on the scoreboard, Mäkelä slumped with joy on his back next to the jump site. Tokyo’s A-limit is 14.32 and the result was due by June 29th. The result was also Mäkelä’s record, the former was 14.31.

“Today was a difficult morning and morning. Friday was dizzy and I was feeling weak in the morning too, I don’t know if it’s due to the heat. After warming up, it started to feel better. ”

Mäkelä has been in a steady condition of 14 meters for a long time.

“I’m a long jumper and too easily jumps start flat. In that fourth, I got the first Jump to get up from the plank and it was visible, ”Mäkelä said.

Finland will have two representatives for the Tokyo Olympic Women’s Triple Jump. Senni Salminen broke the Olympic line and set a Finnish record with a result of 14.63 a week earlier.

Read more: Every morning, icy water rolls down Senni Salminen’s neck – when the Olympic hope learned to control his mind, he surprised everyone