Athletics | A gaping loophole was found in the doping rules – the actions of the runners are shocking

Athletes took advantage of Moroccan law to avoid doping tests, Wada’s investigation found.

World The Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) discovered a loophole in its own doping rules during its investigation. It had been taken advantage of by three endurance athletes who were born in Morocco and trained in Morocco, but represented another country, says Norwegian public broadcaster NRK.

Outside of competitive events, athletes subject to doping testing must notify the Adams system every day of the place and time when they will be available to the testers for an hour. The time in question must fall between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m.

However, Moroccan law prohibits doping testing after 9pm without a specific reason. Athletes used the law to their advantage by repeatedly reporting the time between 21 and 23 to the Adams system.

“It seems that the ethical level is not what we would like,” said NRK’s ​​athletics expert Vebjørn Rodal.

Athletics the international doping investigation unit Athletics Integrity Unit put Morocco on the red list in 2020 among the countries with the highest risk of doping.

Rodal, who won the Olympic gold in Atlanta in 1996 in the 800 meters, is sure that the athletes have deliberately cheated to avoid testing.

“The gap must be patched. This cannot continue,” he said.

“And if you intentionally make testing impossible, then you have to be banned from the start. Even if it requires a special rule for Morocco.”

The Moroccan Athletics Federation did not respond to NRK’s ​​request for comment.

The country’s own anti-doping agency (Amad) was not established until January 2021. According to Wada, Amad has been willing to cooperate in the matter, and it has prepared a proposal for a law change that could be used to close the loophole.