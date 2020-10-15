Upgrade
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Athletics A four-year ban on biopass forgery for the winner of the London Marathon

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
October 15, 2020
in World
0
0
SHARES
3
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Daniel Wanjiru has 30 days to appeal to the Sports Arbitration Court.

Kenyan Daniel Wanjiru has been banned from competing for four years for falsifying athletes’ biological passports.

In 2017, Wanjiru won the London Marathon. He has denied suspicions and abuses of doping.

The suspicion of falsifying the results of a biological passport is based on a report by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), which oversees the ethics of sport at the World Athletics Federation.

According to the news agency Reuters, Wanjiru’s ban on competition will begin retroactively on December 9, 2019. The athlete now has 30 days to appeal the decision to the International Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

According to the AIU, there are gaps and ambiguities in the Wanjiru biological passport data.

Biological a passport is an electronic document that tracks biological variables such as hemoglobin levels during a athlete’s career.

The passport is used to target doping testing. The use of prohibited substances may be indicated, for example, by changes in blood values.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Next Post

These celebrities have become parents through IVF and surrogacy, know how this process takes place

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In