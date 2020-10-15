Athletics A four-year ban on biopass forgery for the winner of the London Marathon

Daniel Wanjiru has 30 days to appeal to the Sports Arbitration Court.

Kenyan Daniel Wanjiru has been banned from competing for four years for falsifying athletes’ biological passports.

In 2017, Wanjiru won the London Marathon. He has denied suspicions and abuses of doping.

The suspicion of falsifying the results of a biological passport is based on a report by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), which oversees the ethics of sport at the World Athletics Federation.

According to the news agency Reuters, Wanjiru’s ban on competition will begin retroactively on December 9, 2019. The athlete now has 30 days to appeal the decision to the International Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

According to the AIU, there are gaps and ambiguities in the Wanjiru biological passport data.

Biological a passport is an electronic document that tracks biological variables such as hemoglobin levels during a athlete’s career.

The passport is used to target doping testing. The use of prohibited substances may be indicated, for example, by changes in blood values.