Athletics | A dispute broke out about Armand Duplantis in a Swedish town

We want to honor the pole vault superstar – somehow.

Olympic champion by Armand Duplantis a Swedish dispute revolves around. In the hometown of Uppsala IF, the club represented by Duplantis, we are thinking about how to honor Duplantis’ tremendous success this season.

The dispute concerns the scale of the attention and the fact that the operation would be as equal as possible.

Some of the local politicians would like to organize a big party specifically in honor of Duplantis, while others would like to organize a more general party in honor of all sports achievements – so that the occasion would be as equal as possible.

Representative of the moderate coalition party Sofia Andersson told For Expressenthat the party proposes to erect some kind of monument in honor of Duplantis.

“He is a global star whose performances have been dazzling. He also has a clear connection to Uppsala. It’s typically Swedish that we don’t dare to be proud of local things,” Andersson said.

Armand Duplantis’ record breaking performance became an instant hit.

Sport- and Chairman of the Leisure Committee Karolin Lundström think there should be clear rules for who is celebrated and under what circumstances.

“What exactly are we celebrating? Only Olympic, World Cup or European Championship gold? Or all those who reached the prize places? We cannot cover all sports and all performances. It is clear that our community takes great pride. Should we still use tax money to build monuments?” left-wing party representative Lundström pondered.

According to Lundström, erecting a memorial would not be fair.

“I need good arguments. Why would we do it right now and just for him? It’s not just that he’s a great athlete. At the same time, I could ask those who are criticizing us now that if you were so genuinely interested in this matter, why didn’t you take the initiative much earlier?”

Lundström I think you also have to think about what Duplantis himself wants. He doesn’t want to make hasty decisions.

According to Andersson, it is understandable that athletes want to celebrate together in a big way. He blames Lundström for dragging out the resolution of the case.

“I have commented on the matter after hearing the view of the left party that it would be unfair to celebrate only Duplantis. That’s where the idea came from. It has always been clear to us that the municipality would organize the party without our initiative. It’s sad and strange that you can’t highlight one person’s achievements because it would be unfair to others.”