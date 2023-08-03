Thursday, August 3, 2023
Athletics | A confusingly slow Somali runner speaks at the Universiade – Nepotism in the background

August 3, 2023
World Europe
Somalia’s Nasra Abubakar Ali’s slow time has caused confusion.

Students at the Summer Universiade in Chengdu, China, there was a confusing women’s 100 meters heat on Tuesday. Somali Nasra Abubakar Ali ran a time of 21.81, which was more than ten seconds more than the winner’s time.

the BBC according to which the runner had no previous experience in international sports competitions.

Somalia’s Minister of Sports Mohamed Barre Mohamud described the incident as shameful.

“What happened today did not represent the people of Somalia. We apologize to the Somalis,” the minister stated.

More the confusion came from the question of how Ali had been selected for the Games, even though he had no previous experience. The Association of Somali Universities announced on Facebook that they had not sent anyone to the Universiade.

News site CNN’s according to the answer was found in the Somali Athletics Federation. The president of the union Khadijo Aden Dahir is now shelved. The runner is Dahir’s inner runner.

According to the Somali Olympic Committee, Dahir had participated in “abuse of power, nepotism and defamation of the nation’s name in the international arena”.

