Athletics|In the future, Jani Tanskanen will bear the main responsibility for the top stage of athletics.

In athletics this year three adult competitions were held.

At the World Championships in Glasgow, the Finns won the medal Saga Vanninen (silver in the 5-match). At the European Championships in Rome, the only medalist was a javelin thrower Oliver Helander.

At the Olympic Games in Paris, the blue and white track and field athletes were left without a medal.

In the 2020s, Finland has won seven medals from prestigious adult competitions on outdoor tracks, but the previous Olympic medal was from 2012.

Chairman of the Finnish Sports Association (Sul). Riikka Pakarinen has cast faith in the fact that Finns don’t have to settle for EC medals. According to him, medals can also be obtained at the World Cup and Olympic level.

Improving the success of value competitions is strongly featured in the association’s new strategy, which covers the years 2025–2030. In addition to the strategy, Sul modifies his organization.

“We are making quite a lot of changes, and there will also be changes to the job descriptions of the people”, CEO Harry Aalto says.

This also applies to elite sports where the general manager Jani Tanskanen the role is growing and the coaching boss Jarkko Finnin shrinks.

“Jarkko has been at the heart of elite sports, but he moved away a year ago,” says Aalto.

According to Finn, the transfer was also about the labor situation of the union.

“We had a shortage in relation to study leave and parental leave.”

Editorial according to the information, it is also a matter of differences of opinion. The strong-willed gymnastics world champion Tanskanen seems to have charmed Suli’s judges.

In the new organization Finni, Tanskanen and Tapio Rajamäki form the management team of the sports team.

“And that’s where Jani is responsible for the top sports phase,” says Finni.

Acne has been the director of coaching and training since autumn 2020. Before that, he was the head of training for Jyväskylä’s field athletes and an expert for Yle’s athletics broadcasts.

In autumn 2020, he was chosen as his work partner Tuomo Salonenwho started using the title of General Manager.

Finn was responsible for top sports success, the path of an all-rounder and coaching matters, while Salonen took care of contract athletes’ affairs and acted as a support person for these coaches. Together, the duo designed the selection systems for the prestigious competition teams.

After Salonen left for the AIU (Athletics Integrity Unit) in the winter of 2023, Tanskanen, who had previously served as the Olympic Committee’s sports manager, was chosen as his successor.

“When Tuomo left and Jani came, we made the decision that elite sports were Jani’s responsibility and Jarkko moved above all to improve and build the entire path, i.e. training, coaching and club activity pattern,” Aalto says and adds.

“Something like this will be Jarko’s job description in the future.”

Finni, who lives in Jyväskylä, makes sure that the coaching in the top clubs is handled with high quality.

SUL’s as a result of the new strategy, Finn’s work is further distanced from top adult sports. The focus is on the issues of children and young people at club level.

“The focus is a little more on education and club activities,” Finni formulates.

According to CEO Aalto, the new strategy outlines the path from the club level to the top level more clearly than before.

“We are trying to get children involved in club activities even earlier and aim to ensure that club activities are of uniform quality.”

According to Aalto, there is no point in aiming for the top international level in the coming years, if quality work is not done at the club level. This whole is Finn’s responsibility, Tanskanen takes care of the peaks.

