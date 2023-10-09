Athletics | A big prize pool for Saga Vannis – the brilliant season was also rewarded financially

Pyrinnö’s track and field athlete Saga Vanninen was third in the multi-match tour and received a prize of thousands of dollars.

To Tampere Purinno’s seventh grader Saga Vannisen the past track and field season was the icing on an already sweet cake after the season ended.

The 20-year-old Vanninen won gold at the under-23 European Championships in Espoo and was ninth at the adult World Championships in Budapest. During the season, he took his new record of 6,391 points. The result is Finland’s second all-time result and it is only 13 points short of the Finnish record.

After the season ended, Vanninen won another $15,000 in prize money. The money came when Vanninen placed third on the 2023 IAAF Combined Events Tour.

The tour includes 12 races, of which the points of the best three are taken into account. The final points of Vanninen’s tour were 3,399.

Vanninen’s three best competitions were the Tallinn pentathlon, held in the Halli era, where he was second, Götzis’ legendary heptathlon, where he set his own record and fourth place, and the World Cup match in Budapest.

The Dutchman won the women’s multi-match tour Emma Oosterwegel, who was fifth in the World Championships. The men’s tour was won by an Estonian Karel Tilga, who was fourth in the World Championships. Both cashed out their winnings for $30,000.

15,000 dollars is a good 14,000 euros. Money is important to Vannin. In 2023, he received the Ministry of Education and Culture athlete grant 10,000 euros.