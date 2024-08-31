Athletics | A big bang from the Finnish athlete in the match against Sweden – then revealed that he had come to faith

Athletics|The 23-year-old high jumper wipes well.

Tampere Pyrinnön Daniel Kosonen went wild two years ago in the Sweden match with her Marimekko hairstyle. Now he did it with his jumping results.

23-year-old Kosonen broke his record on Saturday evening in Helsinki and brought Finland the event victory with a score of 224.

Four years have passed since the previous outdoor track record.

“I don’t really remember anything about the competition. It was such an emotional ecstasy when you could jump really high. It may be that tomorrow it will hurt a little everywhere”, laughed Kosonen after the race.

“It [tunnetouhu ennätyshypyn jälkeen] was amazing,” he continued.

Kosonen went into Saturday night’s competition feeling confident, because the feeling had been good since the morning. It was already going in the initial warm-up, and according to Kosonen, the best jumps were seen there.

What so what is behind the record breaking streak?

First of all, Kosonen was able to compete healthy for the first time in a long time. This year, he has already suffered from an ankle injury and back problems.

“Last Sunday was the first training for probably 7-8 months, when nothing happened”, Kosonen was happy.

It has not only felt good in the body, but also in the head.

Earlier in his career, Kosonen has spoken openly about the challenges of mental health. In December 2023, he opened In an interview with Ilta-Sanomi from the suicidal thoughts he had suffered a few years ago.

Now the situation is different.

“I just told a few friends last week that I feel like I’ve never had all the pieces in place so well. So not all over the body, but at least from the shoulders up,” Kosonen said with a broad smile.

He continued that his good mood is largely due to the fact that he has managed to find people around him who support him in any situation.

“It’s really important that there are people like that.”

Soon However, Kosonen reveals that there is one more thing behind the good feeling. He has found faith.

“During the injury, I immersed myself more in the Bible and God.”

“It has given me a bit of peace of mind, because I feel like I am doing things for him as well [Jumalalle].”

Kosonen is by no means the only young Finnish athlete who has openly spoken about his faith. This has also been done in the past by, among others, pole vaulters Juho Alasaari and aturi Antti Sainio.

19-year-old Sainio is Kosonen’s teammate.

“We have become better friends with Antti only in the last year. It has been talked about a lot [uskonasioista]”, Kosonen said.

On the night before Sunday, Sainio will compete in the World Championship final of the 400-meter hurdles at the youth games in Lima, Peru.