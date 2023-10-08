Athletics | A 22-year-old Finnish runner runs the Munich marathon – had to dodge children

Despite the confusion, Mustafe Muuse reached the top result.

Finnish runner Mustafa Muuse, 22, criticized the organization of the Munich Marathon. Muuse ran the ten-kilometer road race held at the same time as the marathon.

The top runner had to dodge any pedestrians on the route.

“The weather was good, but the competition was poorly organized. For the first 5 kilometers you had to dodge marathon and marathon relay runners and in the last kilometer children who had their own race. Compared to that, a good pace and race”, Muuse said in the press release of the Finnish Sports Association.

Despite the children dodging, the Turku Sports Association runner reached his own record of 28:55. He improved his record by more than a minute.

The time is the domestic top time of the season and ranks third in the all-time statistics. Tiekympni SE is Martti Kiilholman 28.47 from 1980.

Muse was Sweden’s runner-up in the competition Suldan Hassan after. Hassan beat Muuse by three seconds. In addition to everything else, the Swede also turned his sled in the middle of everything.

“In the beginning, it was thought that Hassan would be the hare for 5-6 kilometers, but then it was decided to just run the race, and he made the difference at the end,” said Muuse.

The person from Turku might also be interested in the cross-country European Championships in Brussels in December this year.

This season, Muuse broke his track records at 1,500, 3,000 and 5,000 meters.

Correction 8.10. 20:28: Corrected Martti Kiilholma’s last name, which was previously misspelled Kiilaholma.