Athletics | A 14-year-old Briton ran a whopping world record at 100 meters

Divine Iheme set the under-15 record.

Briton Divine Iheme ran the fastest ever 14-year-old 100m time on Monday. In the games held in Lee Valley in Great Britain, Iheme’s time was 10.30.

The tailwind was 1.7 meters per second, so the time is valid for statistics.

The previous under-15 record was held by Jamaica Sachin Dennis in names, 10.51, i.e. Iheme broke the previous record by as much as 0.21 seconds.

Iheme’s development has been dizzying and fast this season alone, as he ran a record 10.65 at the beginning of the summer. As wind results, he has run 10.42 twice.

Sky Sports in the interview, Iheme said that he has watched a lot Usain Bolt’s and by Allyson Felix runs, but he has not copied the running style from them.

“My running style is unique and natural. I’m not trying to copy it from anyone. It’s a God-given talent.”

Iheme’s parents Nkiruku and Innocet Iheme were successful athletes and represented Nigeria. Mother Nkiruku Iheme is also Divine Iheme’s coach and already predicted in July that 10.30 is possible.