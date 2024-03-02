Fantastic evening for the Azzurri at the 2024 World Indoor Championships in Glasgow, with two more medals. In the 60 hurdles Lorenzo Simonelli celebrates silver with the sensational Italian record of 7.43 improving by three cents.

At twenty-one, the Roman is vice world champion: impressive for his power and speed of action, able to surpass his record for the fourth time in this crazy season, beaten only by the American world record holder Grant Holloway (7.29) but in front to the bronze of the French Just Kwaou-Mathey (7.47). For the first time in history, Fidal highlights on the web, an Italian hurdler is on the world indoor podium. In the semifinal he qualified with 7.48, in third place and with the third time overall.

Sensational the Zaynab Dosso bronze in the 60 meters with 7.05, same time as the semi-final with which she became the first Italian ever in a world final. Trained in turn by coach Giorgio Frinolli and protagonist of a magnificent season, with a series of continuous progress, the Emilian sprinter is preceded by Julien Alfred (Saint Lucia, 6.98) and the Polish Ewa Swoboda (7.05). After Mattia Furlani's silver in the long shot and Leonardo Fabbri's bronze in the shot put, Italy has already equaled the historic maximum of 4 medals at the World Indoor Championships, as in 1985 and 1991, and of finalists (9).