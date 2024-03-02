Another medal for Italy at the 2024 World Indoor Athletics Championships underway in Glasgow. To conquer it is Mattia Furlani, silver in the long jump, after the bronze won yesterday by Leonardo Fabbri in the shot put. The 19-year-old Furlani won the silver medal with the measurement of 8.22, found on the first attempt, and equal to that of the gold medal of the Greek Mitiadis Tentoglou, Olympic and world champion, who won the gold for having missed the second best measurement (8.19 against 8.10 for the blue), while the bronze went to the Jamaican Carey McLeod with 8.21.

“Incredible result, thank you mum”

These are the words of Mattia Furlani, moved and in tears: “It's incredible, especially the race at 10 in the morning with the Olympic champion, a medal, my first medal of this calibre, it's crazy, a dream, the result of a lot of work done in recent weeks, I thank all those who have followed my path and we just need to continue on this path.”

“Since Budapest I have gained a lot of experience with these important races, I am very pleased to have achieved such a result, with all the work we have done, it is truly incredible”, the 19-year-old Italian champion continued to Rai's microphones. “I dreamed about it so much and achieving it is something else, I'm really happy. First of all I want to thank mum, she is the one who made me achieve this resultit was an incredible race.”

“These high-level competitions have helped me acquire, above all, mental stability which has become increasingly stronger in recent months. I don't know if I'll do well or badly in the next competitions, but I'm sure I'll gain as much experience as I have done so far. Spiderman? It started as a joke, then it turned into a real celebration”, added Furlani who dedicates the silver medal “to anyone who supported me for this result, I dedicate it to anyone who has worked on my path, I dedicate it to myself myself for everything it took me to get to where I am now, but it is the beginning, the first stage of a long journey. We need to stay calm and with our feet on the ground, because there is still a lot to work on, especially in mental and technical level. The path is right, we're fine and we'll continue like this, thank you all so much for the support”, concluded the Italian.