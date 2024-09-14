Athletics | 18-year-old Aatu Kangasniemi has a wild ball result – no Finn has been able to do this

Athletics|Aatu Kangasniemi left behind, among others, Arsi Harju.

18 years old Aatu Kangasniemi pushed a whopping 17.70 meters with the Olympic ball on Saturday, the Finnish Sports Confederation (Sul) informs.

The Kangasniemi arch is a Finnish record for 18-year-olds. The previous best result was 17.67 Niko Hauhian in names from 2007.

Olympic champion Arsi Harju pushed Kangasniemi ten centimeters shorter at his age to 17.60 meters. The 2009 indoor track Finnish champion is ahead of Harju in the results Mika Vasara (17.63) and the 1995 indoor track world champion Mika Halvari (17.62).

Kangasniemi has broken the record for 18-year-olds this year also with a six-kilogram junior ball. It has flown 20.50 meters at its best.

The previous record of Kangasniemi, who currently represents Espoo Tapioi, was 17.50 meters with a 7.26 kg Olympic ball.

In addition to shot put, Kangasniemi is also known as a pot thrower. His record in the men’s shot put is 67.14 in May.