Athletics | 17-year-old Enni Virjonen won the EC gold with a great result

Athletics|Enni Virjonen won the European Championship gold for under-18s.

A septuagenarian Enni Virjonen17, won gold at the European Youth Championships in Slovakia on Friday.

Britain’s Thea Brown was another and German Maria Schnemilich third. The victory was decided when Virjonen ran in the last event of the match, i.e. the 800 meter run, with a time of 2:26.10.

Virjonen’s total score was his overwhelming new record of 6151, while Brown, who took silver, had 5807.

Virjonen’s result is the fifth best of all time for a player under the age of 18. At the same time, it was a new Finnish record for under-18s and the top result in the age group this season.

Virjonen was in a frenzy on Friday.

In the first event of the second day of competition, Virjonen jumped a height of 604 centimeters, which is his record on outdoor tracks. In the hall, Virjonen has jumped 611.

In the javelin throw, Virjonen improved his record by an astonishing 9.10 meters. Virjonen’s throw of 51.59 is the best javelin result in the heptathlon of the under-18 EC competitions in history.

Already on the first day of the competition on Thursday, Virjonen had set a new SE result of 13.12 for 17-year-olds in the 100-meter hurdles.

17 years old Virjonen is one of the biggest promises of Finnish athletics. The Turku Sports Association’s athlete has crushed during the current year Saga Vannisen held Finnish records. In January, Virjonen took the record for indoor pentathlon by 63 points from Vannis, who dominated his own junior class championships, with a difference of 63 points, and in May, he beat the record for heptathlon on outdoor tracks by 35 points.

Virjonen’s then-record result of 5948 was already the ninth highest result of all time in the age group. Today the record was completely new.

At the Kaleva Games at the end of June, Virjonen also won the 200-meter SC bronze in the adult series.

Virjo is coached by his parents, former runners Tero and Petra Virjonen (nee Larm), who have both represented Finland in athletics matches in Sweden.