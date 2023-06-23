Stadium in Curitiba (PR) is renamed Ligga Arena; contract with Ligga Telecom lasts for 15 years and amounts are kept confidential

O Athletico Paranaense announced this Thursday (June 22) the sale of naming rights –right over ownership of names– of the Arena da Baixada, the football team’s stadium, in a partnership with the Liga Telecom, former Copel Telecom. As of 2023, the venue will be renamed Ligga Arena. The contract is valid for 15 years.

The values ​​of the partnership are kept confidential. The club and the telecommunications company reached values ​​considered “satisfactory”, according to Athletico’s board, but the partnership is not limited to the financial part. The idea is for Ligga to provide connectivity solutions to the club and fans during the team’s matches.

“Ligga is and will continue to be the major connectivity provider for Clube Athletico Paranaense, with infrastructure already within the Arena project”he said Adeodato Volpi Netto, CEO of Ligga Telecom, told journalists.

“In our long-term contract, new business models will probably appear that add this [inovação] in the day to day of the club”said Aguinaldo Farias, president of the club, during the announcement.

According to him, the sale of naming rights and the “realization of a dream” designed by Mario Celso Petraglia, President away from Athletico due to health issues.

This type of partnership is not new in the history of the club. In 2005, the stadium was named “Kyocera Arena”, the result of a contract with the Japanese company of electronic components Kyocera.

With the novelty, Ligga Arena should not change, at least for now, its visual identity. The telecommunications company stated that Athletico will manage the stadium, taking into account the schedule of games and avoiding conflicts with any large events, such as concerts and sports tournaments.

Watch the announcement video (1min9s):

Judicial dispute does not interfere

Athletico has pending lawsuits regarding the renovation of the stadium for the 2014 World Cup. The total cost was R$ 342.6 million – amounts borrowed from Paraná Promotionan institution of the state government, and which were not paid.

For 9 years, the club from Paraná has been negotiating with the city of Curitiba and the government of Paraná to regularize the situation of the Arena. This, however, “it has absolutely no impact on naming rights”according to Aguinaldo Farias. “sare interconnected but independent projects”said the president.