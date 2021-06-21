Even with a game in hand, Athletico-PR is the new leader of the Brazilian Championship. This Sunday (20), Hurricane beat Atlético-GO by 2-1 at Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba, for the fifth round. It is the only club with 100% success in the competition.

It’s hard to follow the leader when it’s a Hurricane! what a turn, @AthleticoPR! Babi and Christian scored for their fourth win in four games. At the top and with one game less! #BR05 pic.twitter.com/zUoJphGFsG — Brasileirão Assaí (@Brasileirao) June 20, 2021

Rubro-Negro from Paraná was 12 points, one ahead of Fortaleza – which, also this Sunday, drew 1-1 with Fluminense at Arena Castelão, in the capital of Ceará – and Red Bull Bragantino, who had slept at the end of the defeat Flamengo by 3-2 on Saturday (19), at Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro. Dragão suffered its first defeat at the Brazilian Nationals and remains in eighth place, with seven points.

The people from Goiás even went ahead. On minute 12, Baralhas got ahead of the midfielder Richard in the intermediate, intercepted the pass from defender Thiago Heleno, entered the area and sent it to the net. Athletico pressed and reached a draw with Matheus Babi, in the 42nd minute. The forward took advantage of a cross from the right side of Marcinho and concluded with a head for the goal.

On the way back from the break, Atlético-GO had two great chances to regain the lead. On minute seven, forward Natanael, in the area and without a goalkeeper, hit the post. Five minutes later, forward Zé Roberto sent the ball down the crossbar. The penalty for lost goals came in the 26th minute, with defensive midfielder Christian completing the left-back Abner’s cross from the left, turning the marker to the hosts. From there, Athletico controlled the actions and managed the result.

The people from Paraná return to the field on Thursday (24), at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time), against Bahia, at the Pituaçu stadium, in Salvador. Also for the sixth round, Atlético-GO seeks rehabilitation on Wednesday (23), at 7:00 pm, at the Antônio Accioly stadium, in Goiânia, against Fluminense.

Tie at Arena Castelão

The Tricolor Carioca, which “helped” Athletico to take the lead by tying with Fortaleza, lost their chance to enter the G4 and fell to sixth place, with nine points. The duel at Arena Castelão was busy, with greater offensive presence by Leão do Pici and good marking performed by the visitors.

Equality in Tricolor Duel! The carioca did it with Caio Paulista and the steel one tied with Robson! All the same in the duel between @FortalezaEC and @FluminenseFC in Castelão! pic.twitter.com/G0pGTOLwtX — Brasileirão Assaí (@Brasileirao) June 20, 2021

Pressing the ball out, Fluminense had the first chance of the game, at 14 minutes, with forward Fred’s submission in the area, to defend goalkeeper Felipe Alves. Gradually, Fortaleza imposed greater speed in the attacks and took over the attacking field, but sinned in the submissions, without forcing goalkeeper Marcos Felipe to intervene in the first half.

The cariocas came back better for the final stage and opened the scoring after ten minutes. Midfielder Nenê took a corner kick, defender Nino deflected it and forward Caio Paulista completed it to the net. The Lion resumed the offensive posture and disenchanted in the 23rd minute. Full-back Tinga threw Yago Pikachu on the right. The midfielder crossed and forward Robson concluded, leaving everything the same. The hosts sought the turning point, without success. On Wednesday, at 7pm, the team from Ceará tries to regain the lead against Flamengo, in Maracanã.

Santos wins classic

If the tricolors from Ceará and Rio de Janeiro appear at the top of the table, São Paulo is in a terrible moment. Also on Sunday, São Paulo was defeated by Santos 2-0 in the derby held at Vila Belmiro, in Santos (SP). Peixe jumped four positions and appears in ninth place, with seven points, while the rival entered the relegation zone, in 17th, with the same two points as Cuiabá and Chapecoense, who are outside the Z4 – Dourado has better goal difference (-1 to -5) and Verdão do Oeste scored the most goals (two to one).

GAME END AND FISH WIN! ⚪️⚫️ Santos dominates the derby and beats São Paulo 2-0, with goals from Marinho and Pirani. #OnlyDanceWhoWon! pic.twitter.com/CRC59MSGBW — Santos Futebol Clube (@SantosFC) June 20, 2021

Alvinegro was better in the first half and got ahead in the 26th minute. Forward Marinho received it from midfielder Jean Mota, who appeared on the right, and finished in goalkeeper Tiago Volpi’s corner. The tricolor mission became more difficult in the 40th minute, when forward Luciano felt his left thigh and had to be replaced, which could increase the list of absences due to injury (which has defender Miranda, defensive midfielder Luan, midfielders William and Hernanes and Daniel Alves side). Three minutes later, defensive midfielder Liziero retreated badly for Volpi and forward Kaio Jorge took advantage, leaving midfielder Gabriel Pirani free to increase the advantage.

In the final stage, São Paulo hit the net at nine minutes, with the lateral Igor Vinícius, in a rebuttal in the area, but the referee saw the offside of striker Éder, confirmed after intervention by the video referee (VAR). The duel was more balanced than in the first half, but without any danger.

In the sixth round, the São Paulo Tricolor hosts Cuiabá on Wednesday, at 7 pm, at Morumbi. The next day, at 9:30 pm, Santos visits Grêmio at the Arena of the team from Rio Grande do Sul, in Porto Alegre.

