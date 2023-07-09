Transaction by Vitor Roque is the 2nd most expensive in the history of Brazilian football; second only to the sale of Neymar by Santos, in 2013

Athletico-PR signed this Saturday (July 8, 2023) the contract for the sale of striker Vitor Roque to Barcelona. Under the agreement, the Spanish club will pay around 74 million euros in total, between fixed and bonuses, which represents almost R$ 400 million, in the current exchange rate of the euro.

The transaction is the 2nd most expensive in the history of Brazilian football. It is second only to the sale of Neymar by Santos to the same Barcelona, ​​in 2013, for 88.4 million euros.

Under the agreement signed, Hurricane will still have 20% of Vitor Roque’s economic rights. In view of this, the player’s manager, André Cury, claims that this is the biggest negotiation between clubs in the history of Brazilian football, surpassing that of Neymar.

As well as the sale, América-MG will also receive resources, a team that has 15% of the athlete’s rights.

That’s why the Minas Gerais club will receive around R$ 32 million for the deal.

Vitor Roque will be from Barcelona until June 2029. However, Athletico’s board agreed that he will keep the striker at Hurricane at least until the end of 2023, with the possibility of him still playing for the club until the 1st half of 2024.

In case of breach of contract, the agreement establishes a fine in the amount of 1 billion euros.