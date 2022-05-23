In the confrontation that closed the eighth round of the Brazilian Championship, Athletico-PR beat Avaí 2-1, this Sunday (22) at Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba, with two goals from Uruguayan David Terans in the first half. William Pottker (penalty) scored for the Santa Catarina team in the second stage. With the three points, Hurricane, which had started the round tied in points with the teams that open the relegation zone, got a little respite, going to nine points, in 12th place. Even with the defeat, Leão da Ilha is still ahead of the opponent, with ten points in 10th place.

The first half belonged to the hosts. At 22, the referee awarded a penalty when Arthur Chaves deflected with his arm a shot that had the direction of the goal. In the charge, Terans moved goalkeeper Douglas and opened the scoring for Hurricane.

At 44, Cuello fitted a pass between the defenders of Avaí and found Terans inside the area. The Uruguayan dominated and kicked cross to widen.

At the beginning of the second stage a rare fact. At three minutes, Dentinho was brought down by Hugo Moura inside the area. Penalty scored for Avaí. William Pottker charged with a cavadinha, goalkeeper Bento defended it, but on the rebound Pottker was knocked down by Khellven, generating another penalty. This time Pottker hit the corner and beat Bento, reducing the disadvantage of the Santa Catarina team to 2-1.

Athletico held on to victory until the end, securing their third win in the championship and a bit of peace of mind for an important week for the club. On Thursday (26), the team receives Caracas (Venezuela) seeking to qualify for the round of 16 of the Libertadores. The team from Paraná is in second place in Group B and advances to the next phase with a draw.

For the Brazilian, Hurricane’s next duel is against Cuiabá, on Sunday (29), in the capital of Mato Grosso. Avai will go to Belo Horizonte to face Atlético-MG on the same day.