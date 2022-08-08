





In a great game at Mineirão, Athletico Paranaense was twice behind on the scoreboard, but sought a turnaround in the last bid and beat Atlético-MG 3-2, this Sunday (7). Vitor Roque (twice) and Uruguayan Canobbio scored for Hurricane, which saw Igor Rabello and Argentine Pavón score goals for Galo. The result took the team from Paraná to 37 points, in fourth place in the Brazilian Championship. The Minas Gerais namesake is seventh, with 32.

Are you in shock? It’s Vitor Roque’s Hurricane! An incredible turn of the @AthleticoPR in Mineirão! 3 goals, 3 points! pic.twitter.com/DvOJSlJQTT — Brasileirão Assaí (@Brasileirao) August 7, 2022

Galo opened the scoring in the 30th minute of the first half. In a free kick from the left, Nacho Fernández raised in the area and Igor Rabello headed in the net.

The tie came even before the first minute of the second half. Vitor Roque received from the left, cleared the mark and kicked hard, in the left corner of the goalkeeper Everson, scoring a great goal.

At 10 minutes, after a leftover kick from outside the area, Pavon, already inside the area, kicked hard to beat Bento and put Galo ahead again. However, the advantage was short-lived.

In the next minute, after a move from the right, Vitor Roque appeared in the small area to complete the game on the first try and tie again.

The duel was decided in an electrifying way. The Hurricane recovered the ball in the defense, in the 50th minute and went on the counterattack. Alex Santana released Khellven, who reached the area, dribbled the mark and rolled for Canobbio to complete the net.

The great victory away from home gives a boost to the team from Paraná, which decides on Thursday (11), away from home, a spot in the Libertadores semifinals. The opponent will be Estudiantes, from Argentina. In the first duel, the foreign team got a goalless draw with the team led by Felipão. Galo, from Cuca, will also define his future in the competition away from home. In this case, they face Palmeiras, in São Paulo, on Wednesday (10), after a 2-2 draw in the first leg.

For the Brazilian, both teams play away from home on Sunday (14), in the next round. Atlético-MG visits Coritiba, while Athletico-PR faces Flamengo.

FINIIIM OF ̶J̶O̶G̶O̶ SHOW AT THE CASTELÃO ARENA! WITH ONE LESS IN MOST OF THE GAME, THE LEÃO VEEEEENCES THE INTERNATIONAL, 3-0, AND ADDED THREE MORE POINTS IN THE BRAZILIAN! GOOOOOOOOOO! ⚽ Lucas Crispin

⚽ Hercules

⚽ Robson#VamosFortaleza #Brasileirão pic.twitter.com/js4bBKL7Gi — Fortaleza Esporte Clube (@FortalezaEC) August 7, 2022

Fortaleza sees light at the end of the tunnel after triumph against Inter

A frequent visitor to the relegation zone since the beginning of the championship, Fortaleza is closer to finally leaving it. Leão do Pici showed courage by beating Internacional by a resounding 3-0, even playing since the 29th minute of the first half with one player less. Romarinho was sent off directly for offending the referee. Now, the team from Ceará has 21 points, one less than Avaí, the first team outside the Z-4. Colorado, with 33, is seventh.

This Sunday (7), Castelão received more than 39,000 fans and saw Fortaleza open the scoring when they were already playing with 10. At 44 of the first half, Lucas Crispim took a perfect free-kick and goalkeeper Keiller could do nothing. The ball died in the back of the net, in the right corner of the goal.

NO MATTER WHERE I AM, I WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU! I WILL ALWAYS BE HERE, FORTALEZAAAAA! THIS VICTORY IS FOR YOU! pic.twitter.com/cpfAmbTcZM — Fortaleza Esporte Clube (@FortalezaEC) August 7, 2022

In the second stage, even in the face of numerical inferiority, Fortaleza continued strong and expanded at 24. Hércules, who had entered shortly before, was launched in a free-kick from the right, straightened his body and hit a cross to score.

At 38, came the lime shovel. After the counterattack, Moisés left Robson in front of the goal, he dribbled Keiller and scored the third.

In the next round, Fortaleza does the classic with Ceará, on Sunday (14). On the same day, Internacional hosts Fluminense. However, before that, Colorado decides a spot in the semifinals of the Copa Sudamericana. The opponent on Thursday (11) will be Melgar, from Peru. The teams drew goalless in the first leg.







