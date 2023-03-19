Two matches opened, this Saturday (18), the fourth round of the A1 Series (first division) of the Brazilian Women’s Football Championship. In Curitiba, Athletico-PR conquered the first victory in the competition, beating Real Ariquemes by 4 to 1, in the Training Center (CT) of Caju. Grêmio, in turn, overcame Ceará at CT Hélio Dourado, in Eldorado do Sul (RS), by 3-0.

The Gurias Hurricane were four points, in 11th place, while the Gurias Gremistas, with seven points, took fifth place, in the classification zone for the quarterfinals (the first eight pass the stage). Both teams must lose positions with the sequence of the round, on Sunday (19). Ceará and Real Ariquemes remain at zero. The Meninas do Vozão, with a worse goal difference, are at the bottom. The Hurricane of the Jamari Valley is one post ahead of those from Ceará. Both are in the relegation zone. The last four fall to Série A2 (second division).

Athletico’s victory over Real Ariquemes was built almost entirely in the first half. In the 19th minute, lateral Thaís Prado was launched by the left and crossed for attacker Nathália, in the small area, to divert to the nets. At 34 minutes, Thaís Prado took a free kick in the left corner of goalkeeper Letícia Rodrigues, with no chance of defense. In addition, just before the break, striker Thayslane expanded for Gurias Hurricane.

The team from Rondônia scored at 14 of the second stage with midfielder Geisiane, on the left of a free kick from the left, taken by Laura Marin. It was the first goal by Furacão do Vale do Jamari in a first division national championship, male or female. Even with one less player (Camila Pini received the second yellow card and was expelled), Athletico still reached the fourth, with also midfielder Duda, taking advantage of an error by the rival defense.

The Grêmio triumph in Eldorado do Sul was inaugurated in the added time of the initial stage, with an Olympic great goal by midfielder Rafa Levis, who took a corner on the left and covered up goalkeeper Yasmin. At 12 minutes of the second half, Cássia took a chance from outside the area and increased the score. In the next move, Caty rolled on the left, inside the area, for fellow striker Dani Ortolan to kick in place and make the third for Tricolor, giving final numbers to the match.

Check out the other games of the 4th round:

Sunday (19)

3pm – Real Brasilia vs Santos

4pm – Sao Paulo vs Internacional

5pm – Cruzeiro x Avai/Kindermann

Monday (20)

8pm – Ferroviária vs Corinthians