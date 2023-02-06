Athletico-PR started a classic tie with Coritiba and kept the top of the Paranaense Championship standings. The match, played this Sunday (5) at Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba, was also marked by confusion in the final minutes.

After the first Atletiba of 2023, Hurricane reached 19 points, two more than Coxa, which occupies the vice-leadership of the classification.

The best moments of the match were concentrated in the initial stage, when Coritiba opened the scoring with striker Kaio César, who violently finished off a collective move in the 16th minute. And, in the 24th minute, Athletico-PR equalized with Pablo, who hit goalkeeper Gabriel after a good plot with the Uruguayan Terans.

The second half ended up being marked by a great confusion in the last minutes of the match that involved several athletes from both teams.