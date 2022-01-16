Athletic vs. Real Madrid: live the final of the Spanish Super Cup

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Karim Benzema celebrates again.
They meet this Sunday to define the champion.
January 16, 2022, 01:50 PM
The Real Madrid starts with the Austrian central defender David Alaba this Sunday in the final of the Spanish Super Cup against Athletic Bilbao, which will come out without surprises with Sancet and Iñaki Williams in attack.
Alaba, who missed the victory over Barcelona 3-2 in the semifinal on Wednesday due to muscular discomfort, accompanies Militao this Sunday in the axis of defense. On the right side, Lucas Vázquez takes the place of Dani Carvajal, down after testing positive for covid-19.
Athletic, for its part, repeats at the King Fahd stadium in Riyadh the eleven that eliminated Atlético de Madrid in the semifinals with Iñaki Williams and Oihan Sancet in attack.
this is how the game goes
First time
Athletic 0
Real Madrid 0
SPORTS
January 16, 2022, 01:50 PM
.
