Athletic vs. Real Madrid: live the final of the Spanish Super Cup

The Real Madrid starts with the Austrian central defender David Alaba this Sunday in the final of the Spanish Super Cup against Athletic Bilbao, which will come out without surprises with Sancet and Iñaki Williams in attack.

(You may be interested in: Miguel Borja, goal hope for the National Team for the tie)

Alaba, who missed the victory over Barcelona 3-2 in the semifinal on Wednesday due to muscular discomfort, accompanies Militao this Sunday in the axis of defense. On the right side, Lucas Vázquez takes the place of Dani Carvajal, down after testing positive for covid-19.

Athletic, for its part, repeats at the King Fahd stadium in Riyadh the eleven that eliminated Atlético de Madrid in the semifinals with Iñaki Williams and Oihan Sancet in attack.

(Read also: James Rodríguez: Will he return to Everton after the departure of ‘Rafa’ Benítez?)

this is how the game goes

First time

Athletic 0

Real Madrid 0

SPORTS