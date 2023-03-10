Commitments continue for the FC Barcelona of Xavi Hernandezwho little by little and with each victory he achieves in The league is close to the maximum objective, the league title. It will not be easy and it is that the remaining matches contain a certain level of demand and complexity, especially the one that is already scheduled against the real Madrid.
To get a win against him Athletic in it san mames, Barcelona would arrive much more comfortable for that high-tension match and will be able to watch from a calmer angle. Despite not having their most valuable assets for this game as they are Pedro and Ousmane Dembelethe blaugranas will overturn everything to get the three points.
Next, all the information of the party:
City: Bilbao
Stadium: San Mames
Date: sunday march 12
Match time: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: Jesus Gil Manzano
VAR: Jose Luis Gonzalez Gonzalez
Television channel: DAZN
Live stream: DAZN LaLiga
Television channel: DIRECTV Sports Argentina
live streaming: DGO
Television channel:Sky HD
live streaming: Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Television channel: ESPN Sports
Live stream: ESPN+
Television channel: DIRECTV Sports
Live stream: DGO
It can be followed through the main stations in the country Radio Marca, Cadena COPE, Cadena SER, Onda Cero and National Radio.
|
RIVAL
|
RESULT
|
COMPETITION
|
Vallecano Ray
|
0-0
|
The league
|
Osasuna
|
Loss: 0-1
|
Copa del Rey
|
Girona
|
Loss: 2-3
|
The league
|
Atletico Madrid
|
Loss: 0-1
|
The league
|
Valencia
|
Win: 2-1
|
The league
|
RIVAL
|
RESULT
|
COMPETITION
|
Valencia
|
Win: 1-0
|
The league
|
real Madrid
|
Win: 1-0
|
Copa del Rey
|
Almeria
|
Loss: 0-1
|
The league
|
Manchester Utd
|
Loss: 1-2
|
europa league
|
Cadiz
|
Win: 2-0
|
The league
Athletic does not have casualties due to injuries but they will have one absent due to sanction: oihan sancet.
The confirmed casualties at FC Barcelona are:
Julen Agirrezabala
Yuri, Martínez, Íñigo, Vivian, Zarraga, García, Williams, Berenguer, Muniaín
Ter Stegen, Alba, Christensen, Koundé, Sergi Roberto, Frenkie de Jong, Gavi, Busquets, Raphinha, Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati
Athletic 1-2 FC Barcelona
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#Athletic #Barcelona #watch #live #stream #news #injuries #prognosis
Leave a Reply