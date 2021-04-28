ELEVEN OF THE ATHLETIC

Marcelino repeats the formula that knocked down Atleti with two forced changes, as Cap (injured) and Victor (fifth yellow) are low. De Marcos and Unai López enter their grills. The attack point will be for the duo Villalibre-Sancet, settled and undisputed by now. Iñaki Williams he will sit on the bench with his brother, Nico.

Athletic lineup: Unai Simon; De Marcos, Núñez, Iñigo Martínez, Balenziaga; Berenguer, Dani García, Unai López, Morcillo; Sancet and Villalibre.