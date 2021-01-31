Barça returns to the Camp Nou after eight consecutive games played away from home: four in the League, two in the Cup and two in the Spanish Super Cup. He won them all, or surpassed them, except one: in the final of the trophy played at the La Cartuja Stadium in Seville, he fell 2-3 in extra time against Athletic in a match in which Messi was sent off in the last minutes. The Barça team and the Argentine striker, unhinged that day due to their physical problems that must have left him in the stands and because of the obstructions of the rivals allowed by the referee, have the opportunity of a rematch in the 21st day of the League. Caprices of the calendar, it is also the third pulse of 2021 because on January 6 they already faced each other in San Mamés in a postponed clash that coincided with the premiere of Marcelino. He also finished 2-3, but favorable to Barça.

«Marcelino cannot surprise me just as I cannot surprise him. We have two games against them and it will be a difficult game. They have their system and we have ours and there will be no surprises, ”explained Ronald Koeman, warning about one of the Basque team’s strengths: the set pieces strategy plays. “A quality of Athletic is to get performance in fouls, corners and we know that they have a lot of people who are doing very well at the top and you have to defend well. It is their game to look for fouls in this regard and the referee will be very important in case it is a foul or not because the other day there were plays that were not fouls. It is important for us not to make unnecessary fouls so that they do not take advantage of their quality from set pieces, “he warned. And he finished: «The two previous games against them we had a good chance of winning. We know that it is a physically strong team, with a lot of physical set pieces, they get a lot of performance from this type of play. We have to be very focused. In both games we have had opportunities and we have to sentence. We must continue as we have done up to now, that we have improved in game and in things with the ball ».

Marcelino has never won at the Camp Nou. In fact, they have never beaten Barça in the league. His only two triumphs against the Barça team, yes, were significant: in the 2018-19 Cup final with Valencia and in the aforementioned and recent Spanish Super Cup. And from that latest success he continues to show his chest, while serving as a role model at the Camp Nou: «We would love to win, that’s what we are going for, we know about the difficulty but we are not going to give up doing everything to achieve it. It will not be easy, in their field they are a team with extraordinary numbers and very difficult to beat, they are the top scorer at home in the League. We have to defend very well, attack very well and be lucky. If all these factors are not present, it is very difficult to win, but we must be optimistic about our Super Cup game because that day we were superior.

The Asturian coach joked about his bad league streak against Barça, recalling that Athletic’s (a draw since 2001) is not much better: «If Athletic’s streak is bad, their coach’s we don’t even talk because in league matches we never went able to win. You never know the right moment, but we are in a good moment. The encounter must be faced with courage. In the first game of this year, they were superior and in the second it was us and we deserved to win before extra time. In any game, Barça is the favorite, but we are looking forward to bringing a positive result.

Barça will give the call this Sunday, but it can be said that Sergi Roberto will return after two months of injury. On the other hand, Dest is still out, like the usual Piqué, Ansu Fati and Coutinho. In addition, Sergio Busquets will miss it by penalty. Athletic has the casualties of Nolaskain and Iñigo Vicente, with covid-19.