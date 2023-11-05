DirectChronicle

Ceramics had never been good for Athletic. Ernesto Valverde’s team, in addition, was showing very easy in its last games away from the Cathedral. But in half an hour he annihilated all their fears with a flurry of goals (0-3). A therapeutic first half for a team that needs to be in European competition places and that leaves Villarreal in a fifth position that alleviates their anxiety. His rival, who reacted in the last minutes with two insufficient goals, still cannot find his identity.

2 Jorgensen, Carlos Romero, Matteo Gabbia (Mandi, min. 45), Adrià Altimira (Kiko Femenía, min. 64), Albiol, Capoue, Parejo (Ramón Terrats, min. 64), Álex Baena, Ilias Chakkour (Jorge Pascual, min. . 77), Gerard Moreno and Sörloth 3 Unai Simón, Lekue, Daniel Vivian, Aitor Paredes, De Marcos, Ruiz de Galarreta (Dani García, min. 76), Nico Williams (Unai Gómez, min. 76), Vesga, Williams (Villalibre, min. 85), O. Sancet (Muniain, min. 85) and Guruzeta (Berenguer, min. 66) Goals 0-1 min. 1: Ruiz de Galarreta. 0-2 min. 22: Nico Williams. 0-3 min. 29: Williams. 1-3 min. 86: Gerard Moreno. 2-3 min. 87: Sörloth. Referee Guillermo Cuadra Fernandez Yellow cards Matteo Gabbia (min. 18), Nico Williams (min. 41), De Marcos (min. 43), Albiol (min. 72), Mandi (min. 74), Kiko Femenía (min. 75), Dani García (min. . 88) and Ruiz de Galarreta (min. 91) See also At least 31 dead after a gas explosion at a restaurant in China

It didn’t take even a hundred seconds for Athletic to score the first. Galarreta controlled the ball on the edge of the area 90 seconds into the game and turned it into a missile that sent it into the corner of Jörgensen’s goal. Galarreta, a 30-year-old soccer player, is finally making his debut in the First Division. He had never scored and his last goal, more than four years ago, was in the Second Division with Las Palmas.

The lions came out very aware that they could not suffer another setback that would complicate their plans to play in Europe. Their expectations were at stake and they did not waver. The Basque team did not want to get involved in unfruitful combinations around the area and tried their luck by shooting from outside the area as soon as they saw a gap. Quite the opposite of Villarreal, as Gerard Moreno demonstrated with a fantastic, vertical pass behind the defense that Sørloth wasted in front of Unai Simón with a shot that licked the post.

Athletic’s three long shots were like a sheller’s mistake. A trick to change the rule in the next attack, when Nico Williams stole the ball from Parejo, he advanced and gave it to Sancet to play one-on-one with Jörgensen. When it seemed that the Navarrese was going to shoot, he returned the gift to the little Williams so he could push the ball into the net.

A recidivist Villarreal did not learn from his mistakes. His defense froze again after half an hour of play. Iñaki Williams smelled the blood and stuck out his fang to score the third. Athletic was trampling on its opponent, unable to contain the Basques’ offensives. Villarreal was bleeding on the wings, where the Williams brothers entered with ease. Athletic had very clear ideas and their opponent helped.

Some fans were cruel to Parejo, a misunderstood artist at La Cerámica, where the other half of the fans tried to respond with applause towards their orchestra director. Villarreal tried to catch some air before the break with two dangerous actions: a goal by Sørloth disallowed for offside and a powerful shot by Gerard Moreno that was deflected by Unai Simón.

The win stung and at half-time the whistles sounded again, an expanded version for the entire yellow block. The protest was enough stimulus for Villarreal to go out in search of an improbable comeback. His ambition did not translate into goals (at least initially) despite the fact that he had opportunities to score. The first was wasted by Sørloth, who ran into Unai Simón again. The second was a shot by Baena that hit the post. Gerard Moreno did not give in to haste and moved his team in an academic manner, looking for the loopholes that the Bilbao defense presented.

Villarreal’s attitude improved in the second half, but not its effectiveness. Until the 84th minute arrived and the team went crazy with Gerard Moreno, the best on his team, who scored the first and placed a precise cross so that Sørloth scored with a header to make it 2-3 that left the public in disbelief.

