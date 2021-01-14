Real Madrid reacted late, lacking intensity for many minutes and could not reach the shore safely when they realized it. Athletic imposed one more march during a good part of the game. He did not need to have the ball, as he was more active in the pressure and forceful against an opponent who played without depth or speed. The nondescript white ball dominance crashed into the red-and-white punch, materialized through Raúl García, the person in charge of mercilessly punishing a horrible night by Lucas Vázquez, noted in the two goals received by his team. With everything already against him, Madrid unleashed and threatened especially through Asensio, but he also had no luck, as he ran into Unai Simón’s goalposts before Benzema’s goal, which caused panic to the Basque hosts but It ended up being innocuous when the comeback was chewed.

Without any change in the eleven with respect to the duel against Osasuna in El Sadar, since that of Zidane’s extreme rotations seems to have been left behind in recent times, the most significant variation in the white tactical approach went through the location of Asensio in the left, with Hazard as playmaker, behind Benzema. With very intense pressure from Athletic, an aspect very much to Marcelino’s taste, Madrid found the first way of imbalance on the counterattack, in an action that ended with a soft shot from Modric.

Hazard, who is already expected to make an important contribution once he has fully recovered from his last injury, tested Unai Simón with a left-handed shot from the front, which the Spanish international goalkeeper was in trouble. The white ‘7’ had it again after an extraordinary pass from Casemiro, although he did not get to set up the shot in an action in which he claimed a penalty that did not seem such. The Belgian was seen more active in a new position.

1

Real Madrid Courtois, Lucas Vázquez, Varane (Nacho, min. 46) Sergio Ramos, Mendy, Modric (Valverde, min. 67), Casemiro, Kroos, Asensio, Benzema (Mariano, min. 88) and Hazard (Vinicius, min. 67) . 2

Athletic Unai Simón, Capa (Lekue, min. 68), Núñez, Iñigo Martínez, Balenziaga (Morcillo, min. 79), De Marcos, Dani García, Vencedor (Vesga, min. 68), Munian (Berenguer, min. 71), Raúl García (Villalibre, min. 79) and Williams. goals: 0-1: min. 18, Raúl García. 0-2: min. 38, Raúl García, from a penalty. 1-2: min. 75, Benzema. referee: Juan Martínez Munuera (Valencian Committee). He admonished Lucas Vázquez and Kroos for Real Madrid and Capa, Dani García and Unai Simón for Athletic. incidents: Second semifinal of the 2021 Spanish Super Cup, played at La Rosaleda behind closed doors.

Ramos had a head, but when Madrid seemed more comfortable, Williams first warned with a failed left-foot shot and then Raúl García executed, who caught the Madrid defense out of position after a mistake in the pass by Lucas Vázquez. The unexpected blow broke Madrid and to give his right side support for his band that until then he had not had, Zidane moved Hazard to the left and Asensio to the right-handed side, which is usual. The movement gave Madrid some momentum, although it lacked greater precision and more intensity in the movement of the ball to take advantage of it. Meanwhile, the lions crouched crouchingly waited for the moment to take a bite out of their unsuspecting prey, which came in another unfortunate action by Lucas Vázquez. Iñigo Martínez beat the Galician’s back, who stopped the Basque center-back with an obvious grip. Clear penalty and Raúl García to make it 0-2 from eleven meters.

Asensio’s beating



With the game very uphill, Madrid returned from the changing rooms with Nacho instead of Varane, affected by physical problems. The night looked worse and worse for Madrid, which prowled the Basque area but without clarity or depth. On the contrary, Athletic returned to freeze the blood of its rival in a frank header from Munian, who left when it seemed the sentence to the match.

Zidane’s team, without many ideas, surrendered to Asensio’s talent in striking to create problems for his rival, but he was not lucky either, as he ran into the post first and then the crossbar. The truth is that although late, the white reaction ended up arriving. It is an old story. A cross to the far post was combed by Casemiro towards the position of Benzema, who did not forgive although he had to celebrate on a delayed basis, since the intervention of the VAR was necessary to concede the goal.

With the advantage reduced to the minimum expression, all the security disappeared in Athletic, which, however, football things, had the sentence in a shot of Villalibre destroyed Courtois. Madrid smelled the blood and threw themselves into the open grave in search of the comeback. Benzema scored but offside, but the Madrid attempt fell short. The games last 90 minutes, Zidane will think.