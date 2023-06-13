Changes are part of the reorganization of journalistic coverage, says the vehicle; represents 4% of the team

O athletic – sports website New York Timesacquired in 2022 for $550 million– announced this Monday (June 12, 2023) the resignation of “nearly 20 reporters”. The number is equivalent to 4% of the total number of employees. Another 20 will be relocated. The information is from washington post.

In an e-mail sent to the sports website team this Monday (June 12), editor David Perpich and executive editor Steven Ginsberg said that the changes are part of a “a significant reorganization” in newspaper coverage.

With the change, the company will focus on coverage in sports that attract more readers, such as American football and soccer. Coverage of the NHL –sports hockey league– and major league baseball will also be reduced.

“There is no perfect formula for determining which teams to cover, but we are committing dedicated reporters to those who most consistently produce stories that attract both big fans and news-hungry fans, as well as ratings.” stated the athletic.

The sports website claims that even with the layoffs announced this Monday (June 12), the company’s growth should be greater than last year.

“The size of our newsroom will grow this year compared to last year, as will our overall investments in our publishing group.”said the company.