He Athletic Club He faces the second leg against the Rome In the round of 16 of the Europa League. The first leg was a very unfortunate match for the Valverde team that after winning 0-1 with the goal of Iñaki Williams, the Romans managed to overcome in the added time.

Now is the turn of Athletic to demonstrate that he is able to turn the tie in the San Mamés Stadium With the fans on his side. The recent tie against Mallorca at home can be an extra motivation to compensate and give a good show Before the lions who need good results to stay together.

For its part, the Rome You will have to maintain the result or expand the difference to move from round, which will not be easy. Rome comes from Win Empoli by minimal With an early goal work of his great counterattack.

What time is Athletic Club – Rome of Europa League

Athletic Club and As Roma face this Thursday, March 13, 2025in the second leg of the eighth of the UEFA Europa League. The meeting will be played in San Mamés At 18:45 (Spanish peninsular time).









Where to see Athletic on TV and online against Rome, Europa League party

In Spain, the Bilbao Athletic Club match against AS Roma will be broadcast live on television through the channel M+ Champions League (Dial M60).