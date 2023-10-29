DirectChronicle

Against a brave Valencia, full of young people who are beginning to be sufficiently prepared, Athletic rescued a point in the 97th minute, after a game in which they felt uncomfortable from start to finish. He never found the good side of him.

2 Unai Simón, Daniel Vivian, Aitor Paredes (Benat Prados, min. 65), De Marcos, Imanol Garcia, O. Sancet (Muniain, min. 72), Ruiz de Galarreta, Nico Williams (Berenguer, min. 69), Dani García (Vesga, min. 65), Williams and Guruzeta (Villalibre, min. 69) 2 Mamardashvili, Thierry Correia, Gayá, Cristhian Ibarguen, Gabriel Paulista, Selim Amallah (Sergi Canos, min. 58), Pepelu, Francisco Martinez (Foulquier, min. 73), Javi Guerra, Hugo Duro (Yaremchuk, min. 78) and Diego López (Hugo Guillamón, min. 73) Goals 1-0 min. 31: From Mark. 1-1 min. 62: Francisco Martinez. 1-2 min. 68: Hugo Duro. 2-2 min. 97: Berenguer. Referee Jorge Figueroa Vázquez Yellow cards Aitor Paredes (min. 11), Dani García (min. 54), Selim Amallah (min. 56) and Ruiz de Galarreta (min. 86) See also Novak Djokovic buys 80% of a company that develops a treatment against Covid-19

Valverde’s team suffered in the first half against a fierce rival, who won many duels and caused too many errors in the red and white team. Baraja’s team pushed at the beginning and made a sensible approach to Unai Simón. He shook the Cathedral with a couple of occasions before the first quarter of an hour. It was difficult for the Bilbao team to find continuity in their game, although at times some red and white players appeared to test Mamardashvili, such as Iñaki Williams, who looked for a space on the edge of the area to shoot across the goal, looking for the top corner, although the goalkeeper’s glove appeared to divert to corner.

Athletic tempered itself as the first half progressed, and got closer to the goal. Iñaki stood in front of the Georgian goalkeeper, who blocked his shot, in the run-up to the goal that opened the scoring. It was Nico Williams, moved to the right, who filtered the ball to De Marcos, undetectable in his appearance, who shot hard, between Mamardashvili’s legs, to open the bolt.

Valencia reacted with anger and pushed Athletic towards their field. In two dangerous arrivals he was able to balance the score, but Unai Simón appeared, first to deflect Hugo Duro’s close shot, and then putting the tip of his boot into a shot from Amallah, who had slipped between the centre-backs, and which caught him. on the contrary Although Athletic sought to kill the counterattack, with Valencia ahead, the errors in the ball’s release condemned them to continue struggling until the break and beyond, because the pause did not unsettle a dazed Athletic, who arrived at the Valencia area in fits and starts , although Dani García forced Mamardashvili into a flight from stick to stick to deflect his shot onto the crossbar.

Valencia insisted in such a way that after a red and white loss, they mounted a counterattack in which Fran Pérez stood up against Unai to tie. Five minutes later he had already turned the game around, with Fran Pérez starring again to leave the ball to Hugo Duro at the point of candy. Already, in desperation, and with the discount almost fulfilled, Iñaki Williams launched a curled ball that Berenguer headed to rescue a point.

