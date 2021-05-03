Unai Simon: Acuña crosses and saves En-Nesyri, whom he catches another ball before the break due to pure reflexes. Leaving his goal firmly. Another one was aborted by Acuña.

From Marcos: He suffered with Acuña or Ocampos, who entered his band. He is not going through his best physical moment, but as always, dashing.

Nunez: Head and foot clearances. Without hesitation, safe in the central axis and joining the attack. The head of defense in the absence of the injured Iñigo Martínez.

Yeray: Inaccurate from the beginning, he came out of a muscle injury, he was centering and holding the Seville forwards. It took a brutal shock in the end with Bono.

Balenziaga: Focused on defending. Sevilla asked for a hand. Involuntary. Few climbs and showed experience in the last minutes.

Berenguer: Very tough on defense. Attached with Navas. Compliant.

Victor: He returned after sanction. Filtered passes. Ball up on a pitch. Add up and go on. He ended up exhausted from so much deployment.

Vesga: Ahead of Winner. Kept the guy in the wide zone.

Morcillo: Gunshot. Standing ball and several gallops showing his physique.

Villalibre: Shot before half an hour. It caused a yellow from Diego Carlos. Chance leaving Kounde seated in a spin. It ended up busted.

Raúl García: Chance in the 13th minute, he goes out despite being already touched in the right calf. Supplied by Sancet immediately.

CHANGES:

Sancet: In the 13th minute by the injured Raúl García. He put in several passes. It grows, it helped in defense. Assisting Williams in the winning goal in gallop and holding the precise pass.

Ibai Gomez: By Morcillo in the 62. It is adding minutes. He pulled a cable back.

Nico Williams: By Berenguer in ’62. Galloping with a center at the hands of Bono. From far right. They annulled a goal for offside, with a hat to Bono.

Iñaki Willams: For Villalibre in 68. As a forward. Goal to pass from Sancet. Well defined with Bonus on top.

Lekue: By De Marcos in 68 to cover Sevilla’s advances on that flank.