The King’s Cup continues its course and this Thursday January 16

They will measure their strength in the San Mamés stadium

Athletic and Osasuna

in a match corresponding to the Matchday Eighth of the championship.

Athletic comes into the match having faced Osasuna while Osasuna played their last Copa del Rey matches against Athletic and AD Ceuta FC.

Athletic – Osasuna

La Copa del Rey classification and statistics

Consult the Copa del Rey scorer and assist tables before the match between Athletic and Osasuna.

You can also see which players have seen the most yellow and red cards in the championship.

Copa del Rey match

Schedule and television channel to watch the match between Athletic and Osasuna today

The match between Athletic and Osasuna corresponding to the day Eighth The Copa del Rey takes place today, Thursday, January 16, at the San Mamés. The match will start at 7:30 p.m. and you can watch it on LaLiga TV Bar, Copa del Rey on M+.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Copa del Rey matches of the day, the Athletic calendar, the Osasuna calendar and the Copa del Rey statistics. You can also check the Copa del Rey classification.