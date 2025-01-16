Check the date, time and where to watch Athletic – Osasuna live on television and the possible lineups for the soccer match of the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey
The King’s Cup continues its course and this Thursday January 16
They will measure their strength in the San Mamés stadium
Athletic and Osasuna
in a match corresponding to the Matchday Eighth of the championship.
Athletic comes into the match having faced Osasuna while Osasuna played their last Copa del Rey matches against Athletic and AD Ceuta FC.
Athletic – Osasuna
La Copa del Rey classification and statistics
Consult the Copa del Rey scorer and assist tables before the match between Athletic and Osasuna.
You can also see which players have seen the most yellow and red cards in the championship.
Copa del Rey match
Schedule and television channel to watch the match between Athletic and Osasuna today
The match between Athletic and Osasuna corresponding to the day Eighth The Copa del Rey takes place today, Thursday, January 16, at the San Mamés. The match will start at 7:30 p.m. and you can watch it on LaLiga TV Bar, Copa del Rey on M+.
The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Copa del Rey matches of the day, the Athletic calendar, the Osasuna calendar and the Copa del Rey statistics. You can also check the Copa del Rey classification.
Show comments
{“allowComment”:”allowed”,”articleId”:”article-10266119″,”url”:”https://www.lavanguardia.com/deportes/futbol/20250116/246567/schedule -partido-ca-athletic-osasuna-ctx.html”,”livefyre-url”:”article-10266119″}
Loading next content…
#Athletic #Osasuna #schedule #watch #Copa #del #Rey #football #match #today
Leave a Reply