67′

Attempt missed. Yeray Álvarez (Athletic Club) header from the center of the box goes too high. Assisted by Alex Berenguer with a cross into the area after a corner kick.

66′

Corner, Athletic Club. Corner committed by Abel Bretones.

65′

Attempt missed. Yuri Berchiche (Athletic Club) header from very close range misses the top right corner. Assisted by Alex Berenguer with a cross into the area after a corner kick.

64′

Corner, Athletic Club. Corner committed by Jesús Areso.

63′

Shot stopped high and through the center of the goal. Íñigo Ruíz de Galarreta (Athletic Club) left footed shot from outside the box.

62′

Ante Budimir (Osasuna) left footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jon Moncayola.

60′

Corner, Athletic Club. Corner committed by Juan Cruz.

59′

Lack of Óscar De Marcos (Athletic Club).

59′

Aimar Oroz (Osasuna) wins a foul in the defensive zone.

58′

Aimar Oroz (Osasuna) right footed shot from outside the box missed.

57′

Mikel Jauregizar (Athletic Club) header from the center of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Iñaki Williams with a cross into the area.

56′

Íñigo Ruíz de Galarreta (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.

56′

Foul by Lucas Torró (Osasuna).

56′

Substitution, Osasuna, Abel Bretones enters the field replacing Pablo Ibáñez.

55′

Gooooool! Athletic Club 2, Osasuna 2. Óscar De Marcos (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the right side of the box.

54′

Attempt missed. Mikel Jauregizar (Athletic Club) header from the center of the box misses to the right side of the goal. Assisted by Íñigo Ruíz de Galarreta.

52′

Corner, Athletic Club. Corner committed by Rubén García.

52′

Shot blocked by Nico Williams (Athletic Club) right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Dani Vivian.

51′

Attempt missed. Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Gorka Guruzeta.

50′

Foul by Dani Vivian (Athletic Club).

50′

Alejandro Catena (Osasuna) wins a foul in the defensive zone.

49′

Alejandro Catena (Osasuna) is shown the yellow card for dangerous play.

49′

Corner, Athletic Club. Corner committed by Enzo Boyomo.

49′

Attempt blocked. Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) left footed shot from the center of the box.

48′

Yeray Álvarez (Athletic Club) header from the center of the box missed after a corner.

47′

Corner, Athletic Club. Corner committed by Jesús Areso.

47′

Handball by Jon Moncayola (Osasuna).

45′

Substitution, Athletic Club. Yeray Álvarez enters the field replacing Aitor Paredes.

Second half begins Athletic Club 1, Osasuna 2.

45’+5′

First half ends, Athletic Club 1, Osasuna 2.

45’+4′

Foul by Gorka Guruzeta (Athletic Club).

45’+4′

Lucas Torró (Osasuna) wins a free kick on the left wing.

45’+3′

Gooooool! Athletic Club 1, Osasuna 2. Nico Williams (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the center of the box.

45’+3′

Jon Moncayola (Osasuna) is shown the yellow card for dangerous play.

45’+3′

Alex Berenguer (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

45’+3′

Foul by Jon Moncayola (Osasuna).

45’+2′

Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) wins a free kick on the right wing.

45’+2′

Foul by Juan Cruz (Osasuna).

45’+2′

Yuri Berchiche (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.

45’+2′

Foul by Jon Moncayola (Osasuna).

45’+1′

The fourth referee has announced 3 minutes of added time.

45’+1′

Attempt missed by Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) header from close range on the left side, very close to the left post, but went slightly wide following a corner.

45′

Corner, Athletic Club. Corner committed by Lucas Torró.

45′

Attempt blocked. Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Alex Berenguer.

44′

Gooooool! Athletic Club 0, Osasuna 2. Ante Budimir (Osasuna) converted the penalty with a left footed shot.

43′

Penalty committed by Julen Agirrezabala (Athletic Club) after a foul inside the area.

43′

Penalty in favor of Osasuna. Against Budimir he was fouled in the area.

40′

Gooooool! Athletic Club 0, Osasuna 1. Aimar Oroz (Osasuna) right footed shot from the center of the box.

39′

Shot stopped next to the right side of the goal. Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the center of the box. Assisted by Alex Berenguer.

38′

Foul by Dani Vivian (Athletic Club).

38′

Aimar Oroz (Osasuna) wins a foul in the defensive zone.

34′

Corner, Osasuna. Corner committed by Yuri Berchiche.

33′

Corner, Athletic Club. Corner committed by Aimar Oroz.

32′

Corner, Athletic Club. Corner committed by Juan Cruz.

31′

Aitor Paredes (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.

31′

Foul by Lucas Torró (Osasuna).

30′

Attempt blocked. Jesús Areso (Osasuna) right footed shot from outside the box.

30′

Corner, Osasuna. Corner committed by Aitor Paredes.

29′

Corner, Osasuna. Corner committed by Nico Williams.

28′

Lack of Óscar De Marcos (Athletic Club).

28′

Lucas Torró (Osasuna) wins a foul in the defensive zone.

25′

Shot blocked. Mikel Jauregizar (Athletic Club) left footed shot from the left side of the box.

25′

Attempt blocked. Mikel Jauregizar (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the center of the box.

25′

Shot saved low to the left. Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Yuri Berchiche.

25′

Mikel Jauregizar (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

25′

Foul by Aimar Oroz (Osasuna).

24′

Ante Budimir (Osasuna) right footed shot from the right side of the box missed.

23′

Foul by Íñigo Ruíz de Galarreta (Athletic Club).

23′

Aimar Oroz (Osasuna) wins a foul in the defensive zone.

23′

Gorka Guruzeta (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.

23′

Foul by Jesús Areso (Osasuna).

20′

Foul by Pablo Ibáñez (Osasuna).

20′

Nico Williams (Athletic Club) wins a foul in the defensive zone.

19′

Foul by Juan Cruz (Osasuna).

19′

Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) wins a free kick on the right wing.

17′

Offside, Athletic Club. Aitor Paredes tried a through ball but Nico Williams was in an offside position.

15′

Aimar Oroz (Osasuna) wins a foul in the defensive zone.

15′

Foul by Alex Berenguer (Athletic Club).

15′

Corner, Athletic Club. Corner committed by Lucas Torró.

15′

Attempt blocked. Mikel Jauregizar (Athletic Club) left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Nico Williams with a cross into the area.

14′

Corner, Athletic Club. Corner committed by Sergio Herrera.

14′

Shot stopped next to the right side of the goal. Yuri Berchiche (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Nico Williams.

12′

Rubén García (Osasuna) wins a free kick on the left wing.

12′

Foul by Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club).

5′

The match resumes.

5′

The match was stopped due to an injury to Aitor Paredes (Athletic Club).

4′

Play was stopped due to an injury Ante Budimir (Osasuna).

4′

Ante Budimir (Osasuna) header from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jesús Areso.

4′

Foul by Ante Budimir (Osasuna).

4′

Aitor Paredes (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.

3′

Attempt blocked. Aimar Oroz (Osasuna) right footed shot from outside the box.

First part begins.

Confirmed lineups for both teams, which take the field to start warm-up exercises