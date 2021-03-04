In the Copa del Rey of the emotion in abundance and the extensions everywhere, there was no other resolution for the second finalist and the even tie between Levante and Athletic than that of the drama. The lions, with one more point of experience and accustomed to strong cupping emotions, resolved in overtime, with a bit ‘in extremis’ by Berenguer, endowed with a point of fortune that rewarded the greatest rojiblanco push and the risky bet of Marcelino for putting up with all his bullets until the final minutes.

For that of needing at least one goal to avoid the KO, he started with one more march Athletic. As a result of that intensity came the first Basque opportunity, very clear after De Marcos’ service from the right side and Raúl García’s shot licking the left post of the door defended by Aitor Fernández. The granota replica was not long in coming, with an unlikely spur shot from De Frutos.

Both teams do not usually speculate much when it comes to going out at speed at the slightest opportunity and as a result of this condition a fast-paced first part at times, in a continuous give and take. Athletic used the set pieces and the aerial power of Raúl García as their favorite weapons in the melee, while Levante threatened Morales’ space with speed. Precisely in one of those plays that are born from the ‘Comandante’ riding on the left wing, the ball fell to Roger in the area, where it handles perfectly. The number ‘9’ turned with electricity and finished off to overtake Levante and consolidate their goal advantage in the first leg at San Mamés.

I raised Aitor Fernández, Miramón (Coke, min. 108), Vezo, Róber Pier (Bardhi, min. 46), Duarte, Clerc, Malsa (Son, min. 85), Rochina (Vukcevic, min. 85), De Frutos, Roger (Dani Gómez, min. 91) and Morales (Sergio León, min. 90). two

Athletic Unai Simón, De Marcos (Capa, min. 106), Unai Núñez, Yeray, Yuri (Balenziaga, min. 108), Berenguer, Unai López (Vencedor, min. 106), Vesga (Dani García, min. 96), Muniain (Morcillo, min. 111), Williams and Raúl García (Villalibre, min. 96). goals: 1-0: min. 17, Roger. 1-1: min. 30, Raúl García, from a penalty. 1-2: min. 112, Berenguer. referee: Carlos del Cerro Grande (Madrid Committee). He admonished Duarte and Rochina for Levante and Unai Núñez, Unai López and De Marcos for Athletic. incidents: Second leg of the semifinals of the Copa del Rey played at the Ciutat de València behind closed doors.

The goal did not change the high rhythm of the game. Athletic opposed the tie with a good cross from De Marcos and a deflected header from Muniain. Meanwhile, Morales to his own, warning again with a jump rope shot. Another good sprinter, Williams, found spaces to exploit his greatest virtue and served for the incorporation of Raul Garcia, which Duarte shot down in the area with the consequent penalty. The Navarrese player himself kicked with his usual confidence to make the tie and bring the tie to the maximum possible equality.

Al Levante that of the result does not usually change the approach and therefore it did not take long to rebuild in search of the second. With Athletic in them, the break came with the same vertigo of the first minute and the scare in the body of Unai Simón after a clearance attempt by Yeray that only the stick prevented him from becoming an own goal.

Tacticism by showiness



Already in the second half, Paco López broke his defense of five and turned to Bardhi to give some more control to his midfield. However, the first warning was born from Unai López’s boots. As a result of the arrival of the decisive phase of the duel with everything to be decided, the showiness was replaced by tacticism and tension typical of a rough game. Foul after foul and plenty of control to avoid a fatal mistake. In this type of match, Athletic seemed more comfortable. In fact, Williams had the 1-2 after Raúl García’s heel hit although he could not set up the shot well.

Physical ravages began to appear and the resolution of the football ‘thriller’ was heading straight for extra time. Berenguer could avoid it with a backward header typical of a rogue and of course, Raúl García, also a head, but the greater Basque push, despite the absence of substitutions, did not prevent overtime. While Paco López had already made five changes, Marcelino had not yet turned to his own bench, but that did not prevent a certain red and white domain.

Despite this, the one that was closest to the goal at the beginning of the extra time was Levante, with a free kick from a specialist like Bardhi that Unai Simón thwarted with a save. Already in the middle of the barrage of substitutions that were pending, the duel seemed condemned to a heart attack on penalties, but Berenguer allied himself with luck so that his shot bounced off Vukcevic and thus lead Athletic to its third final in a few months, the second in the Cup in two weeks. The legend of the ‘king of cups’ returns.