Follow the LaLiga EA Sports football match between Athletic and Mallorca
Generated by Besoccer
The encounter Athletic – Majorca from LaLiga EA Sports, which is played in San Mamés to 18:30 hours can be seen live through
Dazn, Dazn LaLiga, LaLiga Tv Bar
and follow the last hour through the website of Lavanguardia.
Athletic – Mallorca
Classification and statistics between Athletic – Mallorca
Athletic arrives at the game after having faced the previous day to the
Athletic
while Mallorca played his last LaLiga EA Sports match against
Deportivo Alavés
. He Athletic Currently occupies the position number 4 from LaLiga EA Sports with 49 points, while its rival, the
Majorcaoccupies the Post 7 With 37 points.
The avant -garde website will also offer all the current clash live minute by minute after the initial whistle of the referee. Consult here the rest of the games of LaLiga EA Sports, the Athletic calendar, the Mallorca calendar and the statistics of LaLiga EA Sports. You can also consult the classification of LaLiga EA Sports.
Show comments
{“Allowcomment”: “ALLOWED”, “ARTICLEID”: “ARTICLE-10422412”, “URL”: “https: //www.lavanguardia.com /Sports /f utbol /athletic-mallorca-laliga-first-division-ca-en-directo-ctx.html “,” livefyre-ull “:” article-10422412 “}
Loading next content …
#Athletic #Mallorca #football #game #live
Leave a Reply