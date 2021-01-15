Athletic, an unexpected finalist in the Super Cup, won their match: the first half. Real Madrid, unexpectedly defeated, did not do it with theirs: that of the second act. The best Athletic took him out of the wheel and the best Madrid was not enough for the comeback. More punctual the Basque box, the Madrilenians arrived late.

Nobody like Lucas Vázquez exemplified the blurry first stage of Madrid. Replacement player, the white youth squad had settled as never before in the role of gregarious title. When the Super Cup arrived, the munificent Galician footballer left two marks that condemned a Madrid with little march at the beginning. Real warm, Athletic solid, nobody paid it like Lucas. First, Zidane’s men caged from his trench, the rojiblancos put Lucas in the train and the side wanted to connect badly with Benzema. His confusing pass was thanked by Dani García, who plugged in another García, Raúl. Williams sneakily let the ball run and the Navarrese beat Courtois.

The goal was a plus for the good staging of Marcelino’s men. Due to the trajectory of the Asturian coach, one could presage Athletic closer to the ledge of Unai Simón, his goalkeeper. Denial. The Basque team intimidated Madrid from their own goal. A nuisance for the whites, who Zidane ordered from the beginning to adjust to a 4-4-2, with Hazard at the central height of Benzema. Real did not flow when articulating the game, Modric and Kroos did not plug in and their forwards were isolated. Without the sewn ball, the league champion did not have harmony either. Some went, others stayed. Comfortable for the Biscayan team, who did not find crocodiles when spinning with Raúl García and Williams.

At the sound of the cornet from Raúl García, Athletic became crude for the madridistas. Raúl redeemed himself in the best possible way from his mischief in the league match of a month ago in Valdebebas, where he was sent off before the quarter of an hour with two blows at the wrong time. The Navarrese remained within a finger of 2-0 after a left-footed shot from the balcony of the area. Just before Asensio, already with Madrid in a 4-3-3, twice threatened Unai Simón, the good Athletic goalkeeper who has been somewhat disturbed since his tenure with La Roja. Asensio’s drip was as fruitless as Hazard’s previous one. The Belgian started with spotlights, but little by little he disappeared.

Athletic, with the bite that its adversary did not have until the second half, won each round. Raúl pushed, Williams struck, Muniain tempered … Until Lucas’s second blunder arrived. Benzema cleared a corner, the ball reached Capa, in charge of closing. The winger put the ball in flight for Iñigo Martínez, held in the area from the corner kick. Lucas, who is not a player with an aerial roof, saw the ball fall behind his neck. He wanted to remedy it like a wrestling gladiator against Iñigo. Raúl García gave the 2-0 penalty.

The inconsistent Madrid went to intermission with an Everest ahead. And with suspicions about Sergio Ramos. Already in the initial warm-up there was intrigue when the captain retired before his comrades. Nacho warming up hard during the break set off the white alarms. Well, no. Who did not return was Varane, relieved by Nacho.

After the truce, another Madrid. Muniain, who is not a center, made it 3-0 with a header between the white sentinels. A mirage. Athletic no longer harried the rival behind as at the beginning. His rival already had another volume, another sawtooth. Everything stopped being predictable when the new sparks of Asensio arrived. On the shoulders of the Balearic Islands, Madrid grew and grew. A left-footed shot went to Unai Simón’s right post. With Asensio at the helm came the best moment for Real. Enough for those of Marcelino to recoil, already more and more screwed.

As soon as Zidane shook the bench with Vinicius and Valverde for Hazard – who went on tiptoe – and Modric, once again Asensio played the rattle. The crossbar thwarted another great shot from outside the area. Finally an intrepid Asensio. With him at the oars, Real took a turn for the game. The meeting stopped being a round trip to camp almost permanently in the farmhouse of Unai Simón. Benzema caught the 1-2 with suspense. The VAR caught a forward toe from Balenciaga to invalidate the possible misplaced French forward. Athletic was distraught. Especially when Villalibre had a break at his feet. But it is customary: there is no game without a crown for Courtois. The rojiblanco striker bit the ball with subtlety, but the Belgian becomes gigantic even when he is on the ground. He put out an arm like a pole and thwarted the occasion for the Basques.

With the tie within reach, Real Madrid rolled up their sleeves with everything, with Sergio Ramos in charge and Athletic shrinking that shrinking. In an agonizing way, but a finalist for the first trophy that Madrid has missed. There will be no classic of classics on Sunday. It is the turn of Athletic and Barça, another classic of Spanish football.