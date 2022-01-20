Athletic’s big party in San Mamés. Marcelino’s team beat Barça 3-2 in a match that lasted 120 minutes and which, however, passed in a flash. Leones and blaugranas signed a period duel in which the locals went ahead up to three times on the scoreboard and in which Íker Muniain shone with their own light, with two goals, and Nico Williams, a torment for the Catalans. Xavi’s men also say goodbye to the Cup and exacerbate their crisis of results.

San Mamés impresses a lot. That is what the Gavi, Jutglà, Ferran and company must have thought in minute 3 of the game. Barely noticing the first drop of sweat, Barça had already felt the atmosphere of Athletic’s fiefdom. Marcelino’s men came out with the knife between their teeth and Íker Muniain found the prize with a dream thread to the long stick against which Ter Stegen could do nothing, shaking his head at a new test of maturity for Barça.

Athletic Agirrezabala; De Marcos (Lekue, min. 106), Vivian, Iñigo Martínez, Yuri (Balenziaga, min. 91); Nico Williams (Zárraga, min. 110), Dani García, Vesga (Nolaskoain, min. 117), Muniain; Sancet (Iñaki Williams, min. 52) and Raúl García (Berenguer, min. 79). two

Barcelona Ter Stegen; Alves, Hammered, Araujo, Jordi Alba; Busquets, Pedri (Braithwaite, min. 106), Gavi (Frenkie de Jong, min. 61); Ez Abde (Nico, min. 46), Ferran and Jutglà (Ansu Fati, min. 61; Dest, min. 96). Goals:

1-0: min. 2. Muniain. 1-1: min. 20, Fernando Torres. 2-1: min. 86, Inigo Martinez. 2-2: min. 90+2, Pedri. 3-2: min. 107, Muniain, from a penalty.

Referee:

Munuera Montero (Andalusian). He booked Dani García, Piqué, Busquets, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Jordi Alba, De Marcos, Iñaki Williams and Muniain.

Incidents:

Round of 16 match of the Copa del Rey, played at the San Mamés stadium in front of 37,287 spectators.

It was there, against the current, when Barça carried out the hallmarks of Xavi’s script. The Catalans took possession of the ball, tamed the beast and changed the dynamics of the clash. Ferran Torres took note of what Muniain had done and reproduced his work of art with a goal that served as the business card of a player called to make a difference. It was the best moment for some Blaugrana who dominated, but looked askance at Nico Williams’ internships. The young winger was a nightmare and from his boots came the best chances of an Athletic that he forgave before the break.

After the restart, Xavi wanted to put a stop to the back and forth with the entry of Nico. Barça wanted balance and Marcelino the opposite with Iñaki Williams, a clash of styles for the final stretch that was going to become an exchange of blows for which the Blaugrana rearmed themselves with Frenkie de Jong and Ansu Fati. Athletic struck first from a set piece. Muniain put a shipment into the area, Berenguer won the stake and Íñigo Martínez beat Piqué in another show of faith with four minutes to go. The rojiblancos were in the quarterfinals but they did not have a team, the culé, which this year has managed to gain confidence based on blows. Xavi’s men turned and Pedri caught a ball in the area at the last breath to send the game into extra time and silence San Mamés.

Already in extra time, the game slowed down. The physical display of the 90 minutes weighed on the legs and weighed even more for players short on preparation like Pedri and Ansu Fati. Both had to withdraw due to physical problems and he was accused by a team that lost integers until they paid dearly. Nico Williams put the umpteenth center into the area and the ball hit Jordi Alba’s arm. Muniain converted the maximum penalty and gave a new setback to a Barça unable to get up in the second half of extra time.