One hundred years ago, the Bilbao Choral Society performed at the Athletic 25th anniversary events held in San Mamés. That day the new club flag was raised, sponsored by Cata, the daughter of the Count of Vilallonga, president of the rojiblanca entity, who sobbed overwhelmed by the crowd that packed the stands. It was the first celebration of an anniversary at Athletic.

Once again in San Mamés, very different from then and a few meters away, the Bilbao choir sang to start the 125th anniversary events. Minimalist on this occasion, just a handful of components to accompany the more than 16,000 fans, according to club data, who came to sing in a group in a very English act, similar to the one that was styled at Wembley in the Cup finals until the beginning of the seventies.

Instead of Abide with meor the John Brown’s Body Athletic fans launched themselves with the Lau Teilatuor the popular From Santurce to Bilbao, seasoned by various guest voices. If sheets with the letters were distributed in the London Coliseum, technological advances allowed the rojiblancos to download the texts on their mobile phones, which also served to illuminate the stands. Before, lighters were used. Times change.

After the tribute, with a standing ovation, to Txetxu Rojo, came the act of hoisting the anniversary flag. El Chopo, José Ángel Iribar, a living legend of Athletic, and Eli Ibarra, pioneer of the women’s team. Both pressed the button that raised the black banner with the logo of the anniversary, which San Mamés will preside over during 2023.

Each celebration of this type has some liturgy. The one of the 25 years, with the flag embroidered in the convent of the Guardian Angels and the match against the best Spanish players of the moment. From that of 1950, a campaign mass is remembered in San Mamés, in full national Catholicism and the anger of Santiago Bernabéu, who did not like the table where they placed him at the banquet; from 1975, the home run against Real Madrid, Bayern, Rapid Vienna and Athletic, and from the Centenary, the match against the Brazilian team and the Pavarotti concert in San Mamés. It remains to define what will be the events that the Bilbao club organizes during 2023, but the appetizer of the choir in the stands will be remembered, and the match against Betis through giant screens courtesy of the television operator. Villamarín moved, after the songs, to San Mamés. The noise of the Sevillian field was mixed with the animation of the rojiblanco coliseum during the 90 minutes. A party that will last a year.

