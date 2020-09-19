Simeone has the heart, lungs and engine of the team in his two most trusted men on the pitch: Koke and Saúl. Two homegrown players raised with red-and-white blood and that year after year are essential and indisputable in the Cholo scheme. The two have been in the top-5 of players with the most minutes for Atlético in the last four seasons, being only out of the grass due to physical problems or penalties. Saúl, at 25, chain more than 3,900 minutes in each of these four courses, in two of them being the outfield player with the most participation and Koke, 28, is in the top-5 in minutes for the past seven seasons, in five of them exceeding 4,000 minutes.

Therefore, the level of form of two of the heavyweights in the locker room depends a good part of the performance of the team, since they are key in the fluidity in the center of the field, in the pressure, the tactical positioning and the ability to bite the rival. And last season they couldn’t reach their form point. Koke did come closer after the break, when the best face of the team was seen and third place and participation in the next Champions League were secured. The Vallecano managed to appear in three quarters of the field and there he is the most decisive footballer of the team to accelerate the game of Atlético and give the last pass. In his last 13 appearances in the league he has scored three goals and added three assists (for a total of five goals and six passes on goal), but, in addition, Koke was seen faster in his legs and especially in his mind, that which the team needs so much.

Since the arrival of Simeone, Koke is one of his untouchables and there is no player who fulfills his role in the squad when he is not there. Something that has served him to become the most assistant midfielder in LaLiga during this decade, but that also causes their absences or a drop in performance to be dramatic (just two wins this year in his eight games out). If in the course of the League title (2013-14) Koke got 13 assists, a figure that he surpassed two years later reaching 14, the five goal passes this season are far from those years, something that entails that Atlético suffer from face to door. Nor has he found a complement like Costa’s in that magical year of the League, when they understood each other without looking at each other and each ball into space was a danger.

Third top scorer of the team

In the case of Saúl, this season he has continued doing piecework kilometers, working for the team and trying to contribute in both areas, but he has been far from his best face. If in his years with better statistics in the face of goal they have been playing in band, Going to the double pivot has affected his arrival, perhaps one of the sections where he stands out the most. Saúl is forced to help Thomas in the exit of the ball, but it is a section where he suffers and has more difficulties. The distribution of the ball often reaches those at the top from long balls, something that complicates generating dangerous chances. Despite this, Saúl scored seven goals, the third player in the squad with the most alongside Correa and only surpassed by João Félix (9) and Morata (16). Two of them arrived assuming the responsibility of taking penalties at the Camp Nou against Barcelona to end up adding a draw.

Atlético was interested in Marc Roca, an option that could free Saúl to a greater extent from those pivot tasks and would allow him to once again show that ability to step on the rival area with a lot of danger, but the arrivals are stopped in the absence of a player being able to leave. If finally nobody joins the center of the field, again it will be the mission of Koke and Saúl together with Thomas to provide the football team in the middle. In recent seasons the pressure of the team has been lower, without squeezing the output of the rival ball or looking to bite as in the past. Simeone knows that in order to take a step forward this season and compete for greater heights You will need the evolution of second-year players like João Félix, Llorente, Lodi or Felipe, but also the most decisive version of Koke and Saúl. The two of them are, year after year, the team’s thermometer.