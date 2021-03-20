EIBAR

He arrives at a field that gives him chills, a stadium where he has never won in the six seasons that the gunsmiths have been in the First Division, although he has managed to start three draws. Mendilibar was ratified by the Barça management on Tuesday, something that he thanked effusively. But he has not won ten games, he does nothing more than conceal goals and suffer from a fang against the opposing goal.

It is more needy than ever since the Gipuzkoan group is in Primera. To the already complicated situation in the table, add the losses of Muto, one of the few players capable of offering an extra up front, and that of Exposito, who comes to be the helm of a ship that seems to have no course in the last times.

The Barça coach will try to play as long as possible in the enemy’s field and avoid mistakes that cost relegation. Aleix García may have the opportunity to assert himself in midfield, and Soares will occupy the left wing to the detriment of the injured Cote, a veteran with character who is essential in these times.

AS to watch: Bryan Gil. With the illusion of the recent call-up with the senior team, he will jump to San Mamés.