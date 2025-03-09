A spring atmosphere outside and rarely inside San Mamés waited this Sunday’s Athletic match against Mallorca. The Basque team failed to move from the draw at home, with the fans divided into account of the existing confrontation … The rocks and the directive. “A rare situation and stress,” according to Ernesto Valverde, and with which there are eight points of the leaders, although he maintains the Champions League position, facing a key week for the season, with the return of the Europa League tie against Rome on Thursday. “We wanted a final in San Mamés and we have it,” said the ‘Txingurri’ at the end of the match.

Little or nothing to highlight in the first part. Only a competition between fans for a trip to Punta Cana At rest he lifted the stands (with an entrance of 48,203 people). Before, Valverde, who ended up admonished, gave desperate indications to his partner of centrals – formed by Paredes and Yeray after Vivian’s injury – to try to reposition the team. Jagoba’s Mallorca razate, as well planted as usual, did not leave a loophole and the rotations (up to eight) of Athletic did not surprise.

The most relevant to the lack of football It happened between one of the funds, the box and the rest of the stadium. Part of San Mamés whistled the songs of the animated stand, located at the North Fund of the Cathedral, which requested the “resignation” of President Jon Uriarte. The conflict, which has been lengthened for months, is divided apart from the fans. And, as reported by El Correo, has led the directive to assess the celebration of a referendum among the partners, not receiving response from the rocks, on strike due to the conditions imposed to be part of that fund.

An environment that It does not seem the most appropriate for the return of the tie against Romewhere Athletic must overcome the 2-1 to stay in the Europa League (the final of the tournament this year is celebrated in San Mamés). In fact, Valverde himself already launched a message at the end of this week, claiming that the stadium accompany the energy with which they usually play their team at home. “With half the atmosphere that in Rome we would be fine,” he said. This Sunday was not the case.

A lack of tension that was infected to defense during the first goal of Mallorca. Raíllo finished off a corner that, however, woke up the locals. Just over a minute later Nico Williams, the most active of the lions next to Berenguer, He tied the game to finish a center from the right of Gorosabel. That, the need and the arbitrator, after a couple of decisions contrary to Athletic, put the public in the party.

This seemed to be for those at home, with a greater prominence of the Williams brothers, especially the child. Also from Maroan Sannadi, the fashion striker in Bilbao, who entered the second half, contributing the muscle and energy that was missing in the first. They were not enough. Those of Arrasate endured the push And San Mamés ended up saying goodbye to his team after the tie to one, with his eyes on what is to come, which is not little.