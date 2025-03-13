03/13/2025



This Thursday at 18:45 Athletic Club faces Rome in the eighths of UEFA Europa League. The lions will have to go around the tie and compensate for the bad results achieved in the last two games.

The Ernesto Valverde team has won all the home games this season in the Europa League. These data in European competitions remember the magical 2011-2012 season with Marcelo Bielsa in which they were runner-up, winning five games in a row at home. All this added to the fact that Athletic Club has won eight of its ten games at home against Italian teams, reflecting that in San Mamés the team grows.

For its part, Rome is out of Europe’s positions in Serie A and winning the title would be relief for the Romans. Claudio Ranieri’s team does not know the victory as a visitor this season of the Europa League, one more addition to believe in the Bilbao’s comeback.

One of the most prominent casualties of the meeting is that of Vivian, which cannot be in the second round of the Eighth of the Europa League due to a muscle injury. The Central, yes, hopes to be ready for the list of Luis de la Fuente on March 14.









Probable Athletic Club alignment against Rome

The possible alignment of Athletic is: Agirrezabala; By Marcos, Nuñez, Paredes, Yuri; Galarreta, Jauregizar; Nico Williams, Unai García, Iñaki Williams; Maroan.

Alignment of Rome against Athletic Club

The possible allineration of Rome is: Svilar; MANCINI, INDUCKA, Hummels; Rensch, Cristante, Paredes, Angeliño; Dybala, Baldanzi, Dybala and Dovbyk.